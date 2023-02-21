The value of a cold plunge

What is a cold plunge anyway? A cold plunge, refers to the practice of regularly exposing the body to cold water as part of a health and wellness routine.
Before you go any further let’s make this clear, yes the benefits of cold plunging are supported by scientific research.
As crazy as you may think your neighbor is when they do their Polar Bear Plunges, there really are some legitimate benefits you may be missing out on if you don’t try cold plunge.
Increased circulation, improved immune function, reduced inflammation, increased energy and alertness, and improved recovery after exercise are all benefits you can receive from cold water immersion.
Don’t think you need to be an elite level athlete to reap the rewards. Pretty much anyone can benefit from a cold plunge. If you suffer from chronic inflammation, bad back, knees or shoulders, auto immune disease, less than ideal circulation (chronic cold hands and cold feet) a cold plunge is a simple and effective solution to all of these maladies. Furthermore, there isn’t really an age limit and most people are healthy enough to try without serious consequences.
Moreover, the benefits don’t end there; intentional cold exposure is associated with improved mental health, reduced anxiety and depression and increased feelings of euphoria.
In this day and age feelings of euphoria seem to be harder and harder to find. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), about 18.1% of adults in the US (about 44 million people) have an anxiety disorder, and about 7.1% of adults (about 17 million people) have a major depressive disorder. And with skepticism surrounding pharmaceutical drugs at an all time high it is very common for people to want to find a holistic, long term solution with less worry around negative side effects, dependency, or cost.
It is for these reasons why I highly recommend everyone at least try a cold plunge.
If all this makes sense but you still feel scared that is totally normal.
Fear, or anger, of the cold is very common and is usually one of the leading reasons for seasonal depression. But I would like to make an observation in regards to this fact: If you live in a seasonal place like Pennsylvania you will have to be in the cold weather for about half of the year. If you spend half of the year miserable because of the weather how will you ever be able to cultivate true, long lasting joy?
For this reason cold plunging isn’t just about reducing inflammation or flooding your brain with dopamine and adrenaline (which it does). Cold plunging is also about establishing a new relationship to the cold and the feelings surrounding it.
Once you start to become comfortable with being uncomfortable you start to realize, that to your surprise, you are ok. You are safe and, in fact, you feel pretty good.
Now that you have re-established your relationship with being cold you realize winter air isn’t too bad. Now, maybe you feel like you can take the dog for a longer walk each day, or go out and feel the winter sun on your face without a grimace, maybe you generally don’t feel so miserable during winter months. All that adds up to more health benefits like more fresh air, vitamin D and more peace of mind and less sick days.
The beauty of all of this goodness is that it is so easy to access.
At the most simple level I always suggest people try a cold shower to start off with. Start the water warm like usual and then by the end of your shower switch to cold. It is ok to go slow and gradual but try to get it to where it starts to feel uncomfortable. Try to build up to two minutes in the cold.
Once you’ve built up your courage you are ready for the ice bath.
Embrace the chill, feel the invigoration, and experience the rejuvenation that comes with every cold plunge — it’s a life-changing moment that has already impacted the lives of many and could transform yours as well.
