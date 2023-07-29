Dear sir,

Kudos to the Milton Historical Society for advertising an event for another local society. The Northumberland County Historical Society, who held a History Day at Fort Augusta, Sunbury, this past Saturday. For the past weeks, the Milton society advertised our event on their message board along Route 405, on the History Day in Sunbury.

