Kudos to the Milton Historical Society for advertising an event for another local society. The Northumberland County Historical Society, who held a History Day at Fort Augusta, Sunbury, this past Saturday. For the past weeks, the Milton society advertised our event on their message board along Route 405, on the History Day in Sunbury.
The weather was clear but hot, low humidity with a bit of a breeze at times, but the attendance was disappointing. Apparently people don't realize the "gem" they have in this valley, with the Northumberland County Historical Society's model of the original Fort Augusta, which was built in 1756 on this site, and the original well is still very visible along Front Street. The French and Indian War a/k/a/ The Seven years War was being fought during this time period, from 1756-1763. The original fort was 400 yards long (four football fields) from bastion (fortified corner) to bastion. The largest Pennsylvania fort.
The library and museum are open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the library is also open until 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month, March through December. Admission to the museum is free.
What a chance to learn what really happened in this valley between settlers, Native Americans and the French, 267 years ago, and it's free!
Thanks again Milton Historical Society
Jim Bolich, Milton, Drummer, French and Indian War reenactor, The Augusta Regiment (Greencoats)
