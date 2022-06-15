Pennsylvania should adopt federal broadband definition
According to the state of Pennsylvania, an internet connection of 1.5 megabits per second qualifies as “broadband.” That 30-year-old standard is barely fast enough to perform essential tasks, like making Google searches and reading this newspaper’s editorials. Streaming video or making a video call over 1.5 mbps internet would be like trying to suck a milkshake through a coffee stirrer.
The federal broadband standard is 25 mbps, or 17 times the state standard. With that you can catch the latest offerings from Netflix and Hulu and, more importantly for economic development, participate in video meetings and run corporate software. It’s the kind of internet that opens up jobs for rural and small-town America.
The state’s archaic definition of broadband matters because by statute, private telecom companies have to provide broadband to every home in the state. They may get a captive market without producing an adequate product. Counting 1.5 mbps as broadband is like setting the minimum wage at 42 cents.
As we discussed in April, the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission recently reported about 36,000 homes and 15,000 businesses in the 10-county region around Pittsburgh don’t have access to federal-standard 25 mbps internet. Whole swaths of the region can’t fully participate in the 21st-century economy.
The solution is simple: Pennsylvania should adopt the Federal Communication Commission’s 25 mbps broadband standard. This will ensure that the purpose of the state’s 1993 internet law will again be fulfilled.
Back then, 1.5 mbps was lightning quick, and telecom companies protested being saddled with the obligation to provide it across the state. So the state enticed them with loosened regulations. But 30 years later, the deal no longer looks so good for the state: The old broadband standard is as slow as the sloth at the National Aviary, and the companies still reap the rewards of scaled-back regulation. It’s time for them to hold up their end of the bargain once again, for the good of the people of the commonwealth.
Broadband access — real broadband access — is a matter of economic justice for people already living in rural and small-town Pennsylvania. But it also makes it possible for those who enjoy working remotely to consider moving to those places.
Raising the broadband standard, then, is a chance for both parties to do what they claim to desire: to help the forgotten parts of Pennsylvania not just to survive, but to thrive once again.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
———
Nelson’s college voucher bill leaves many questions
Pennsylvania needs to find a solution to funding its state and state-related universities and addressing the crippling student loan debt Keystone State students receive with their diplomas.
It has been a growing problem for years as tuition costs climb. Many people blame the universities themselves and a top-heavy increase in administrators that increases the cost of operation, but the schools counter that many of those administrative positions are needed to stay in compliance with government mandates.
While this isn’t a Pennsylvania-specific problem, the state has some of the highest public school costs in the country. U.S. News and World Report ranks Temple, Pitt and Penn State as the second-, sixth- and ninth-most expensive in-state tuitions, respectively, while ranking 103rd, 59th and 63rd in quality.
Students are paying steakhouse money for a diner education.
So a proposal like that from state Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Hempfield, has some appeal.
Nelson introduced a bill Wednesday that would take away the money from the three universities — the largest in the state. Penn State is one of the largest in the country.
Instead, it would place it in the hands of the students to use at whatever post-secondary schools they choose. That includes career and technical programs and community colleges, where the costs are much lower and where the up to $8,000 per year will stretch further than at a university with $20,000 tuition.
But will it actually work?
The problem with voucher programs as proposed for K-12 public schools has often been one of access. At the post-secondary level, this could be even more evident.
Pitt, Penn State and Temple are not going to curl up and die overnight. A guarantee of $8,000 in funding to go to those schools could be a major selling point for applicants. But without the regular, reliable stream of funding from state appropriations, will the state-related universities be able to guarantee they will have the openings?
Will any schools be able to do that? Would it make the state-related school even less tethered to the state and more in line with private universities such as the University of Pennsylvania or Carnegie Mellon? Would it actually drive up tuition at the big three to make up for the uncertainty?
And then there is the impact on the communities that depend on those schools.
Nelson’s voucher program is an idea worth talking about, worth brainstorming and worth considering in a pilot program of some kind. But as a bill ready to go to the House Education Committee for a vote, it seems premature.
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
