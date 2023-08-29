Amish Cook Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a deserved late-summer break. Her column will return next week with a special family guest writer, and then Gloria will return. She thanks readers for their well-wishes and encouragement.
Meanwhile, enjoy this recipe from the Amish Cook archives, perfect and refreshing for a hot late-summer day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.