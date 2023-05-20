It’s possible to recognize a person in a crowd by sound alone. You hear a voice or laugh and know immediately who it is. It’s even possible to recognize someone by a cough. At least, that’s all I needed to know as a kid that Uncle Al and his family were in a pew somewhere behind us at Sunday morning Mass.
Alex Kozlowski was a very likeable, sociable, guy. He was a loving husband to Aunt Jane and the proud father of four sons. An insurance agent, he was active in a variety of social, fraternal and veterans’ organizations. However, I remember him best as a man of faith in God.
Uncle Al was my godfather at my baptism and conformation sponsor. He and his family were usually at the same Sunday Mass as our family. Even before he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, he, his wife and my parents attended the weekly St. Jude Novena at Holy Cross Church.
It’s hard to believe that it was 35 years ago this month when his sons, nephews and friends gathered at his hunting camp for “Big Al’s 70th.” We celebrated his birthday May 4 birthday and 7 months later mourned his death on Dec. 9, 1988
Uncle Al may have had down moments during his illness, but I never heard him ask why he had been a cancer victim. He didn’t blame anyone for the disease that devastated his body, accepting it as God’s will.
The only time he was moved to tears was when he was receiving radiation and saw a child at the hospital for the same reason.
The last time I saw Uncle Al was in October of his final year. I had spent a few hours watching the Olympics with him. Aunt Jane was helping him go up the stairs.
Two months later, his soul ascended toward God, whom he had faithfully served for so many years. I pray that one day I will again look at his smiling face after trying to follow Uncle Al’s faith and God’s will.
