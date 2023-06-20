Stop the bleed

Tony Bixby

 Tony Bixby

The No. 1 cause of preventable death from trauma is uncontrolled bleeding. To help encourage bystanders to become trained and empowered to help in life-threatening bleeding emergencies, Stop the Bleed, a national awareness campaign, was launched in 2015 by the White House. The general public’s need for this information is immense, as four out of five victims of a mass casualty are delivered to the hospital by someone other than a trained first responder, and the fact that 35 percent of all pre-hospital deaths are caused by blood loss.

Serious bleeding emergencies can be caused by a number of things in various settings – at home, work, sporting events, vehicle accidents, animal bites, and episodes of mass casualties are just a few.

Tony Bixby is the director of UPMC Prehospital Services in North Central Pa. For more information, visit UPMC.com/NorthCentralPA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.