Trouble at the borders
It is interesting that Nancy Pelosi and friends insist they keep the wall around the capital to protect them from another insurrection and yet they stopped construction on the border wall that would protect all Americans and the country. Thousands of illegals are crossing our southern borders every day and are being released by border patrol because of Biden’s policy of catch and release.
Kids are being housed in transport trailers with bars on the windows and plexiglass rooms capable of holding 80 while they are jammed with over 600. Supposedly the trailers have butterflies painted one the walls to create a pleasant atmosphere. Biden said he would ensure transparency. If he meant it, then the media would be allowed to see inside these trailers, to interview border patrol and film activity at the border so the truth can be reported.
Border patrol is so overwhelmed that they cannot even check everyone for COVID. These individuals are simply being released into our country without any means of tracking them. This is another COVID pandemic in the making. If deaths rise due to COVID then Biden and his regime must be held accountable because their policies created this mess. It is ironic that a U. S. citizen who leaves the country will not be allowed back into the country unless they prove negative on a COVID test and yet we are leaving thousands of immigrants illegally cross into this country unchecked. Just throw common sense out the window.
We don’t really know who is pulling the strings in D.C. but we know that it is not Biden, but he will be the fall guy. The Democrats want to be able to control this country in perpetuity. Allowing all these illegals to cross the border is an insurance policy. If you promise everything free, they will come and they will be beholding to you forever.
Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris have been to the border to see the conditions. Harris went to the border during Trump’s presidency and shot her mouth off about how deplorable conditions were. With her administration she only laughs about going to the border. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has not been to the border to shoot her mouth off about the despicable and deplorable conditions as she did when Trump was in office. These immigrants mean nothing to them except the ability to get votes and keep their corporate friends supplied with cheap labor.
Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz and several other senators, as well as numerous House members, went to the border to see for themselves what the conditions are at the border. How the cartel is making millions off human trafficking. You will not find any of this mentioned by the mainstream media because they think Biden and the Democrats are the greatest thing since tea in China. This whole border debacle should make every American mad as hell. If not for yourself for your grandchildren.
Call or write to Congress and tell them you are mad as hell and you are not taking it anymore. Stop this nonsense and close the border. All are welcome legally.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
