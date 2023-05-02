Keeping the skin safe from the sun

Cameron Glagola

The warmer weather is finally here and it’s time to swap out a beanie and scarf for light layers and sunscreen to help protect you from the elements of the new season. May is Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month, a time to gain an understanding about the most prevalent cancer in America.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about six million people receive treatment annually for all types of skin cancer. Like all forms of cancer, prevention and early detection are key.

Cameron Glagola, D.O., is with UPMC Family Medicine and sees patients at 1205 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.

