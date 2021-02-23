There are plenty of things that require a double take these days.
Here are a few that have me scratching my head.
State Republican parties are censuring senators that voted to convict former President Donald Trump after his impeachment in the House. Nowhere have I read anything about these Republicans taking any sort of action against Trump. Few admit he had anything to do with what happened. Perhaps Trump had it right when he said he could stand on Fifth Avenue (New York City), shoot someone and get away with it.
It makes me wonder when men — and women — of character will once again rise in the United States. See, elected leaders are elected to represent their constituents, not a party. How said is it that someone even needs to remind Americans of this simple fact.
Until Americans realize these elected officials work for their constituents, we are all beholden to party leadership. Kudos to Toomey for having the courage so few today possess in Congress. Shame on Americans, and party leadership for taking such childish actions.
President Joe Biden has been slow to embrace a return to school nationwide. Some states, like Florida, have had in-person options throughout this school year. In other states, it’s a mash-up of in-person, hybrid and virtual learning. Last week, the president again shifted and now hopes to have most elementary kids in classes five days a week within his first 100 days.
The kids are losing in this era of indecision. From education to social interaction and mental health, we have to do more to take care of our young students.
I’d say everyone wants to be safe, but we all know that’s not true. Too many Americans (on both sides of the aisle) have shunned science in favor of a political stance. However, most rational people believe that science should pave the way for a safe return to schools.
When the Centers for Disease Control says it’s safe for elementary students to return to in-person learning, then elected leaders need to react appropriately. It makes no sense to pick and choose which science you choose to accept from the CDC.
What does it say when a New York congresswoman travels to Houston and raises millions ($5 million at last count) for those affected by the cold weather, power outages and water supply issues, and state’s own senator, Ted Cruz, flies south to avoid such issues? So much for America first... or even Texas first. Hell, he couldn’t even flee to another American state, despite his effusive praise for “the greatest country” on earth.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a lightening rod for being outspoken on any number of issues. That said, she can only garner the praise and respect of everyone for her work in Houston last week. Give credit where credit is due.
Finally, we revisit the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol and how it’s being viewed by people across the political spectrum. Consider for a moment how former President Trump decried football players for kneeling during the national anthem and contrast that with the criticism he leveled against rioters carrying banners and flags bearing his name as they broke into the Capitol, beat and injured police officers and defecated and urinated in the halls of Congress.
Yes, he’s said a few words about the rioters, but nothing on par with the criticisms he’s leveled against everyone from pro athletes, and even fellow Republicans.
That relative silence — on a matter of such great significance — is deafening.
