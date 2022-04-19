As I was sitting in a line of cars outside of the Milton Fire Department’s station on Ridge Avenue on Palm Sunday, a mix of rain and snow started falling.
I immediately flashed back to April 21, 2002. On that date, I was in the grandstands at the former Nazareth Speedway as Scott Sharp won an IndyCar race after leader Gil de Ferran ran out of gas on the last lap.
Why do I mention my passion for automobile racing in the midst of this column? Each time it snows in April, I think back to that race as it was slowed by occasional snow showers, much like hit the Milton area on Palm Sunday.
As I was watching a few flakes fall — while waiting in line to pick up my family’s ham dinners from the fire department’s annual fundraiser — I quickly flashed from 2002 to the present. I glanced to the left-hand side of my car and noticed firefighter Wayne Bieber huddled under a tent.
Bieber’s Dalmatian Fred — a celebrity at Baugher Elementary School as the canine annually attends the school’s fire prevention program — was stationed by his side.
I asked Bieber what he was doing under a tent, in the midst of nasty spring weather. Bieber noted it was his job to cook the potatoes for the dinner, and he was doing just that from under the tent.
I joked that Fred might be tempted to take some. Bieber smiled, pointed to Fred’s leash, and said he was a safe distance away from the cooking pot.
As I pulled my car through the station’s garage bay — where the dinners in take-out containers were being handed to members of the public who purchased them — I was immediately greeted by a slew of department volunteers. Most, I am on a first-name basis with.
Several congratulated me on my recent promotion to the editor position at The Standard-Journal.
This was two days before the formal announcement that I had accepted the position vacated by my mentor Chris Brady.
The firefighters were genuinely happy to greet, and congratulate me. How did they find out before the formal announcement? Throughout my years at The Standard-Journal I have developed a bond with many of our first responders as I’ve been on scene with them time and time again covering their brave efforts to serve our community.
I have proudly told several local fire chiefs I’ll still be covering emergency calls, as I love witnessing our first responders in action.
The congratulations I received from the firefighters were the first of many to come. Since the announcement, I’ve received Facebook messages, emails, text messages, phone calls and in-person words of encouragement from nearly 200 people.
Although a big decision which was made with considerable thought and consideration, I really wasn’t nervous about stepping into the editor post until I realized just how many people care about The Standard-Journal.
So why the nerves? I know so many people are relying on this newspaper to continue to serve the community for decades to come, which will stretch far beyond my time here. I want to make sure that happens.
Of all the well wishes I received, the majority were from people whom I’ve connected with throughout my two decades at The Standard-Journal.
Through all the compliments, the overriding theme was that those who support this newspaper are glad it will continue to focus on covering the local community.
That has been a theme of the newspaper and one which will continue with our current editorial staff. Myself and the two Matts — our reporters Matt Farrand and Matt Stulberg — are dedicated to reporting on news happening in Northumberland, Union and surrounding counties. The same dedication is held from our sports department.
The local news coverage you have come to expect will continue.
Through all the well wishes, I’ve also been reminded of the importance of community connections. I’ve developed bonds, even friendships, with people in the community that I’ve met through working for the newspaper.
I want that to continue. Our newspaper wants to get to know you, our readers. We want to share your unique stories with the community.
Please feel free to reach out to me at any time, either by phone or email, with story ideas you would like to see in The Standard-Journal.
We also love reader submissions of photos. Please share shots of community events, your family enjoying time playing in the community, or even unique outdoor photos you capture.
It’s a bit ironic that this week officially marks 21 years that I’ve been with The Standard-Journal.
I came here just looking for a job. I had worked at a radio station in Columbia County which went off the air.
I came to The Standard-Journal just looking for something to pass the time until I scored a job covering automobile racing for a radio network — preferably one based in a warmer climate.
I know now that one-time career dream isn’t going to happen. And that’s OK, because through The Standard-Journal I’ve still achieved one dream, and have been able to cover motorsports events — from NASCAR at Pocono Raceway to featuring Selinsgrove Speedway and the new Bloomsburg Fair Raceway — as a member of the media.
When I came here 21 years ago, I didn’t realize that I found a home. The transition to my new position here has reminded me that I really have found a home.
I’m proud to work for a business which the community cares so much about. I’m confident the community’s passion for this newspaper will continue for decades to come.
