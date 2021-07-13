Is COVID source that pressing?
“The American people want answers. It’s on us, as elected officials to start asking questions,” Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) says in an essay earlier this week.
Keller of course is asking about the possibility of tracking down the source of the COVID-19 which killed more than 600,000 Americans and continues to kill many who refuse to be vaccinated.
I suspect that Keller, who follows the Republican line like a dog on the scent of a fox, actually believes that there will be a determination of the source.
Maybe Keller should also be saying “the American people want answers. It’s on us, as elected officials to start asking questions.”
Yes Fred it’s time the Congress and Senate should be asking hard questions about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, one in which several people, including police officers died.
Keller followed the party line and voted against a commission that would probe the riot and perhaps link some of his colleagues to the riot.
Earlier Keller voted to throw out your vote and followed Trump’s lies about the election being rigged.
Where did this riot come from and what is the GOP trying to hide?
John Huckaby,
Lewisburg
---——
Noise pollution cannot be ignored
Many thanks to The Standard-Journal, and especially Matt Farrand, for such thorough coverage of noise pollution/vehicular noise. Precedents all across the country are being set to control the issue — we do not simply need to “get used to it.”
Although police departments claim shortage of funds, personnel and lack of support from borough councils, actions could be taken to enforce existing laws and ordinances regarding illegal mufflers and excessive speed within borough limits. Action groups are willing to raise funds to help defray costs, citizens would be willing to help the police departments in whatever way possible and signs prohibiting excessive vehicular noise could be posted at entrances to town.
Continuous complaints to borough/state administrations or police departments will raise their awareness to the fact that noise pollution is a serious problem which can no longer be ignored.
If you would like to join our efforts or want more information, please email us at uccanpa@gmail.com.
Paula Christy, Mifflinburg
Joannah McGregor, Mifflinburg
———
Thank you
With everything that is going on in our world today, our own Mr. Perky Peanuts made our world a little brighter Saturday night with his beautiful fireworks.
Everyone in Montandon enjoyed them. Carl, you outdid yourself again.
Many thanks.
Lou Ann Sheets,
Montandon
———
Bug off
We’ve all been waiting patiently for the screech of the cicada. Bug nerds nationwide have had us all jazzed up for the 17-year onslaught of the creepy critters.
Sitting in my back yard all I hear are crickets. Could it be that things are so bad that even the cicada are sitting this cycle out, hoping that things will be better in 2038?
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg
———
Letter policy
The Standard-Journal welcomes letters to the editor and encourages the use of this forum as a means of active community involvement.
Our goal is to run all signed letters to the editor in a timely manner with as little editing as possible. We ask that letters be typed, neatly printed, or emailed, and that writers be brief, making their points concisely.
Only the name and hometown of letter writers will be published in the newspaper. However, submissions must include the author’s name (typed or printed), signature (written submissions), address and telephone numbers.
We reserve the right to reject any copy or letters, but will do so only on rare occasions, typically when what is written prompts legal or ethical concerns, or when the letter is unusually lengthy. In some cases, however, we will contact writers to suggest changes that could make their letters acceptable for print.
Your opinion counts! Please write to: Letters to the Editor, The Standard-Journal 21 Arch St., Milton, PA 17847 or email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.