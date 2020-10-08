Complaints about state and federal government — dating back decades, but especially evident now — stems largely from a lack of transparency.
This was prominently displayed during the last two debates — presidential and vice presidential — when candidates dodged questions, obfuscated and at times simply ignored the issue at hand. Far too little has been disclosed at the state and federal government levels in recent years, and since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Telling the truth is uncomfortable for many. The reason for this is simple — the truth hurts.
That’s why it’s so refreshing to see what happened locally in recent days. The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department hosted an online forum at the request of some citizens seeking answers, or clarification, to department policies. Many of these questions stem from recent development on the national stage regarding police and policing policy.
Chief Paul Yost was refreshingly honest and open regarding policy. He also expressed his own frustration with select incidents nationwide, which have thrust law enforcement into the harsh spotlight of national media.
He’s right, too. The overwhelming majority of law enforcement rises to the occasion, and dons the uniform to protect and serve our communities.
That said, it is imperative that all of government adopt a willingness to be more transparent to the public it serves. Schools, municipalities and courts can only benefit from an open-door, open-records policy.
It’s a tough sell in the commonwealth, where provinciality and decades of pushback against the freedom of information has stonewalled residents seeking information about the government they fund.
Small steps over the years have been made in opening up information to residents of the commonwealth, but it’s still far too cumbersome.
As much as we need government — at all levels — to be more transparent, we also need the citizenry to acknowledge the work of good government where government is good, or even great.
That includes law enforcement.
It’s a tough job, and it requires plenty of training. It requires patience, restraint and a level of courage most citizens simply can’t comprehend.
We welcome the ongoing conversation regarding policing in our communities, and tip our hats to the men and women who choose to accept the risks involved with protecting, and serving our local communities.
So long as local government entities can be forthcoming with the people it serves, the better off those who foot the bill for local government will be.
Sunshine in the best disinfectant. Always has been, especially when it comes to government.
