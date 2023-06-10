Don’t you just love the names of beauty shops? There are so many, I can’t begin to write them all. But I will write a few and smile. “A Cut Above,” “Hair Care,” “Corner Clipper,” Cozy Alley,” “Hairport,” “The Headquarters,” “Making Waves,” “Curl Up and Dye.”

There are hundreds of styling salons with the names of the proprietors and many clever names. If you would like a little free entertainment, check names of beauty salons as you drive along. There are more styling salons than physicians. Hmmm, what does that say about our priorities?

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

