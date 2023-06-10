Don’t you just love the names of beauty shops? There are so many, I can’t begin to write them all. But I will write a few and smile. “A Cut Above,” “Hair Care,” “Corner Clipper,” Cozy Alley,” “Hairport,” “The Headquarters,” “Making Waves,” “Curl Up and Dye.”
There are hundreds of styling salons with the names of the proprietors and many clever names. If you would like a little free entertainment, check names of beauty salons as you drive along. There are more styling salons than physicians. Hmmm, what does that say about our priorities?
Then there are spas, nail care, tanning salons and more. My hair care is to get a trim eight to 12 weeks apart. I am not a beauty salon expert to say the least. My first visit was at age 16, and I was devastated at the result, I wasn’t back into a shop until in my 30s. And then, only about twice a year to trim up. As a child, my mom cut my hair until I started cutting my own. I continued that for many years between the twice-yearly visits at a shop.
My mother also gave me home permanents. I never had a permanent wave in a shop. I stopped using home permanents about 45 years ago. I have also never had my hair colored or bleached professionally. Not to say my hair has never been a different color, it doesn’t take long at home. There was the stage of frosting – pulling hair, using a small crochet hook, through holes in a hood that looks like a swim cap. Ouch! It even hurts to think about it. Stopped doing that and coloring a long time ago.
In case any of you guys feel left out, I don’t have much opinion about it. I do like styled hair on men rather than buzz cuts. I also like bald better than toupee. I cut my late husband Paul’s hair all the years we were married.
Hairstyles are funny after seeing the rotation of hairstyles over the decades. I did the perpetual ponytail in the ‘50s, except for “dress up” when I let it down in a “page boy,” the beehive, was that the ‘60s? The big puff by “teasing” my hair in the ‘70s, a “bob” in the ‘80s. In recent years, long hair, parted in the middle is back. Pulling it back in all types of knots and pins. It was a craze about 40 years ago.
I don’t know the name for that spiky thing out of the top and all sides of the head, but I did the hair glue, and the wet look for a little while too. The “wedge” cut I have now is modified. I don’t like those severe wedges. That’s just my observation and taste.
I am slow to adopt new trends. I wore petal pushers in the late ‘40s and cropped pants in the ‘50s, but I was slow to wear Capri pants because I thought they would be a short fad. That was more than 20 years ago.
If you read my column at least semi-regularly, you know I make a spiritual comment or application about my subject. Do you have an idea what I will mention this time? It is easy for me to move into this one.
The Bible says that God knows the number of hairs on our head. This on the surface is so incredible. But our God is very incredible in every way. Think of all the hairs on the heads of all people on earth. He knows and names every star in the sky, and knows the number of grains of sand on earth.
God knows the names of all the people who have ever lived on this earth. In fact, He knew your name and the names of all your relatives before they were ever conceived. This is pretty amazing, except that we have an amazing God, who distributes “Amazing Grace.”
“Amazing Grace, How sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me, I once was lost, but now am found. Was blind but now I see.” Amen!
It is so easy to sing and praise him with the song: “How Great Thou Art.”
“O Lord my God, when I in awesome wonder, consider all the worlds your hands have made. I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder, Thy power throughout the universe displayed. Then sings my soul, my Savior, God, to thee. How great Thou art, How great Thou art!”
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.