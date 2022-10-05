SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — “I know in my heart that man is good, that what is right will always eventually triumph and there is purpose and worth to each and every life.”

Those words from the late President Ronald Reagan appear above where he and his beloved Nancy’s earthly remains rest here at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Visiting before the National Review Institute’s annual Buckley Prize dinner, I unexpectedly found these words a little jarring. What leading politician believes such things anymore?

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book “A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living.” She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan’s pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

