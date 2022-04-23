“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. (I Corinthians 13:7)
In Sunday School this morning we were studying Jesus turning over the tables of the people selling animals to be sacrificed and money changers who were charging to change other currencies into the only coins acceptable for doing temple business. Most people think Jesus did this because he was angry, and may have been justifying violence to attack things we may feel are wrong. I said that I felt it was a symbolic action, like those Old Testament prophets sometimes used to make an important point. I don’t have space in this column for an example, but you can read Jeremiah 27:1-2, 12-13 to read an example. So Jesus said to them, “It is written, ‘My house shall be called a house of prayer; but you make it a den of robbers.’”
But another person said that she believes there are situations in which “righteous anger” is proper. This did not surprise me. But I said, “I get sad, not mad. And there is much to be sad about in this world.” Someone then asked how I could stand all the sadness. I said, “because of loving.”
Then I quoted I Corinthians 13:7, “Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”
But now I will explore this deeper and more extensively from the need for homeostasis. I have long known that we need the balance of homeostasis in our physical bodies to avoid damage both physically and mentally. So too much stress can cause harm if we do not find a way of relieving that stress. But recently I learned the need for our brain to also maintain homeostasis. Since there is great sadness in the world, we need something that gives us great enough joy to maintain the proper balance we need for homeostasis in our brain, and thus our feelings. And the only thing I know which is strong and powerful enough to achieve that, is the joy of loving. But I will also look at other paths.
The things that are most likely to cause you righteous anger usually will not change. So you will continue to be consumed by anger. And since you will find it hard or impossible to love the people or situations causing that anger, you will not have the joy of loving to balance the sadness caused by your anger. You may seek happiness by getting money, success or fame, but ultimately they will not be powerful enough to balance the sadness.
So I heard a black minister say to her people who have been and are cheated out of much money and power, “Black love is your black wealth.” And you are the only one who can deprive yourself of God’s greatest gift, which is the ability to love.
You could try not caring about people or situations that could cause you sadness. But then you will be emotionally empty, and will not have love to fill the void caused by not caring. As evidence of how important this homeostasis in the brain is, there is a lack of balance that manifests itself in Manic-Depressive Psychosis. During the manic stage, you become excessively, indeed dangerously, over confident, until the brain cannot handle any more manic feelings and plunges you into a deep depression in the next stage needed to overcome the imbalance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.