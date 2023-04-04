Mr. John Morrison of Arlington, Mass., visited the Milton Historical Society in the fall to do some research on early Morrison guns, after he had purchased one from the Dr. John Persing (of Lewisburg) collection. Following his visit, he came upon another Morrison gun from the Persing collection being auctioned online in Maine, and made the generous offer to split the cost with us to help add one to our collection.
After much anticipation, our “new” long rifle has arrived and is now part of our collection. This particular Morrison long rifle was originally built as a flintlock and later converted to a percussion rifle as was quite common as, once developed, the percussion method was more readily usable in all kinds of weather.
There is not a lot known about Samuel Morrison, but it is believed that he likely studied under Samuel Baum Sr. at his famed New Berlin gun-making factory, where Baum rifles were mass produced by apprentices and area gunmakers. The lack of information to be found on Morrison was disappointing but we did uncover that he died in December 1850 or January 1851, and that he had a son named Samuel Morrison who was producing guns in Pekan, Tazewell County, Illinois and died there April 1, 1850. It is possible that Samuel’s father John Morrison may have also produced a few more rudimentary early guns.
There appear to have been three documented early gunsmiths working in Milton: Samuel Morrison, Joseph Long, and William Filman. Samuel Morrison and Joseph Long were thought to have worked together for a time. Not all early gunmakers signed their guns, but luckily Samuel Morrison did. One researcher theorizes that he also seems to have made good use of our canal system, using it to import gun barrels made and signed by Deeds, and possibly other components as well.
We heartily thank Mr. and Mrs. John Morrison for their generosity, for the opportunity to add this wonderful piece to our permanent collection, and for this opportunity to research and learn about these early gunsmiths of our area. Guns were of course a vital necessity for protection, hunting, and survival in our early frontier days of the Susquehanna Valley.
