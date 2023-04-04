Mr. John Morrison of Arlington, Mass., visited the Milton Historical Society in the fall to do some research on early Morrison guns, after he had purchased one from the Dr. John Persing (of Lewisburg) collection. Following his visit, he came upon another Morrison gun from the Persing collection being auctioned online in Maine, and made the generous offer to split the cost with us to help add one to our collection.

After much anticipation, our “new” long rifle has arrived and is now part of our collection. This particular Morrison long rifle was originally built as a flintlock and later converted to a percussion rifle as was quite common as, once developed, the percussion method was more readily usable in all kinds of weather.

