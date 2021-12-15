Ever since Joe Biden carried Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election, Republican leaders have attempted to discredit that fair and accurate vote. They are about to spend a minimum of $275,000 in public money on an “investigation” of that election because, they claim, people must have trust in the government.
If people don’t have trust in the government, of course, it’s because these very same politicians have told them not to trust it.
If state lawmakers truly wanted Pennsylvanians to trust their government, they would do away with practices that state residents repeatedly identify as leading to mistrust. At the top of that list is political gerrymandering, the practice of drawing congressional and state legislative districts for political advantage rather than fair representation.
In polling in Pennsylvania this fall by the bipartisan political advocacy group RepresentUS, 89% of respondents said they opposed a redistricting process that fashioned districts for the benefit of either political party or individual politicians.
Asked what would increase their confidence in elections, 57% of respondents cited the elimination of gerrymandering as their first response.
There is some hope this year that the process and the resulting districts will be cleaner than in the past. The state has divided government, with a Republican-majority Legislature and a Democratic governor. And the state Supreme Court, which eliminated heavily gerrymandered congressional districts in 2018 and commissioned a fair district map, already has demonstrated scant tolerance for gerrymandering.
Yet lawmakers have yet to reveal congressional or legislative maps, even though 19 other states already have completed their processes. The risk is a repeat of 2011, when the self-serving legislators sat on the maps until the last moment and rammed them through to passage with scant public review. Those maps were so rigged that the Supreme Court prevented their use for the 2012 elections.
If lawmakers want to increase trust in government, they will produce maps soon and conduct a highly transparent public vetting process.
— Scranton Times-Tribune
Bike trail leads to economic growth
It takes about two and a half hours to drive from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Md. The scenic route takes a bit longer.
The Great Allegheny Passage, which connects the two cities, is about 150 miles and takes about two or three days, depending on one’s pedaling speed. About a million bikers from all over the country and more than 35 countries hit the trail each year and, according to a recently released study by the Pittsburgh consulting firm Fourth Economy, they generated an economic impact of $121 million in 2019.
This is a huge increase over the $40.7 million the then-unfinished trail helped produce in 2009 during the last economic impact study. Since its completion in 2013, the trail has seen businesses flourish, property values near the trail double over the rate of median values in Pennsylvania and Maryland, and helped produce $19 million in tax revenue.
The far-reaching Great Allegheny Passage has been a key factor in towns in both states’ progression from manufacturing economies to healthier, more diversified economies.
The increased tourism has boosted the hospitality and retail businesses by leaps and bounds in recent years, as bikers stop at restaurants and breweries, crash in local hotels or Airbnbs, and purchase replacement gear or parts. In 2019, GAP users put more than $74 million into local economies along the trail, causing about $22 million in indirect spending (purchases by businesses) and nearly $25 million in induced impacts, which the study explains as “household spending from income generated by direct and indirect impacts in the GAP region.”
Of the hundreds of trail riders and residents in the nearby towns surveyed, an overwhelming 93% said the GAP is a boon to the communities it passes through.
In addition to the economic figures, the trail is also a scenic introduction to the beauty and majesty of this part of the country, including some spectacular vistas at the Eastern Continental Divide in Meyersdale, Somerset County. Other towns impacted in Pennsylvania include Pittsburgh, Homestead, McKeesport, West Newton, Connellsville and others.
Ridership mirrored other outdoor trail usage in 2020, leaping into high gear during the pandemic and increasing by around 50%. Even this jump in usage wasn’t enough to offset revenue lost due to COVID, but the Post-Gazette’s Bob Batz Jr. reports that there are “many signs of hopeful activity along the trail,” as existing businesses continue to rebound and entrepreneurs launch new ventures.
Residents and trail riders should keep the trail’s scenic and economic value in mind when planning forays and do what they can to keep the corridor vibrant.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
