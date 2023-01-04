I considered repeating the usual New Year’s resolutions this year — eating better, exercising, listen more than talking, reading that stack of unopened books... all worthy goals. But this year I am prioritizing personal data safety by reducing my exposure to electronic surveillance.

Most of us are concerned with how much electronic spying goes on in our modern lives. In most cases, however, the blame falls squarely on our own shoulders. We want to be able to search online with quick, accurate results. We prefer ads (if we must see them) for things relevant to us. Practically everyone reading this has decided (as I have) to keep an electronic tracking device in our back pockets watching where we are at every moment, recording our personal data as we send and receive information.

Liz Terwilliger is a founding member of Reform Congress, a national non-partisan movement for responsible representation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.