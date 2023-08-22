I came home and noticed a campfire under the pine trees. Well, it’s not exactly my home; it just feels like it.

During our visits to Ohio, when we spend time with Daniel’s family, we stay in the same house that was his home during our courtship. It is packed with fond memories of Daniel and his entire family. I especially treasure the times we’d sit around the living room singing.

