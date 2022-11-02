Democrats are experts at projection. They maliciously blame their political opponents for what they themselves are guilty of doing or saying to no avail.

For instance, if you’re a conservative in America today who dares to question the legitimacy of the 2020 election, or any election, you’re smeared with accusations of being an “election denier,” a “proponent of the ‘Big Lie’” or an all-out “threat to democracy.” But hypocritically, if you’re a member of the almighty establishment or a Democrat like Hillary Clinton, the party’s standard-bearer in the 2016 election, you can sow distrust in U.S. elections and spread baseless conspiracy theories at will with zero consequences.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.

