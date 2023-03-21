WASHINGTON — President Ronald Reagan said that the nine most terrifying words in the English language were “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Well, he’s been proved right once again, this time by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The bank’s failure — the second-largest in U.S. history — was a direct result of its own gross mismanagement, combined with a series of well-intentioned government interventions run amok that created the conditions for its catastrophic failure.

Government intervention No. 1: In December 2008, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark lending rate to near zero for the first time, and then kept interest rates artificially low (below the economy’s natural rate) for an extended period. Instead of an emergency measure, abnormally ultralow rates were a fixture of the U.S. economy for more than a dozen years. This created incentives for banks such as SVB to hold Treasury bonds — whose value depends on low interest rates — under the belief that they were “safe” assets because low interest rates would continue in perpetuity.

Follow Marc A. Thiessen on Twitter, @marcthiessen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.