Today with God’s help I wanted to address defeat in my life. I thought I hadn’t come face to face with it until I found these definitions.
1. Defeat is the opposite of victory. When you lose, you suffer defeat. When you win, you defeat your enemy. This is a word that’s all about losing.
2. To win against someone in a fight, war, or competition.
With those definitions I took another look. I don’t think I ever won any sport. I could hit a ball, but not make it to first base. I could never catch a ball. I recall being chosen last for teams, I didn’t excel in physical education, could barely turn a forward somersault.
I didn’t find out until many years later that I have curvature of the spine. I think it strange that it wasn’t found in high school. But it didn’t disable me in any way except for dexterity. I didn’t feel any pangs of defeat. There were other things that were more important to me. You may have read many of those things in this column.
In college, I learned to play tennis. I never won a match. Even when I taught my family, I knew the rules, but couldn’t hit the ball very often. Same with volley ball, and badminton was even worse.
I loved studying and learning everything I could, I still do. I wasn’t competitive with others except when I was chosen for forensics in public speaking and Latin. I always came in second, but it didn’t bother me at all. I have always been somewhat competitive with my brother. I may one day experience my first win at anything with him.
I never broke up with a boyfriend, they always broke up with me. That may seem to some as defeat. I just went on with life, and then Paul came along. He never broke up with me. We were married 58 years. I know now that Paul was a big part of God’s plan for my life.
I was never fired or let go from a job. I only quit jobs because of child births, retirement, and later on to take care of Paul.
My past defeats weren’t anything that really bothered me a lot. I’ve always been pretty independent, not seeking constant approval. I have always been pretty content with where I have been in my life. I am not talking about perfection, I know about forgiveness from others and from God. That is a separate subject.
I am not defeated by cancer, though it has been a long journey. Even if I had perished from cancer, I would be with Jesus in Heaven. That is extreme victory!
There is a job I applied for after surviving and being well since cancer. I had an altruistic attitude. I didn’t need the money, wasn’t looking for something to do, but I believed God had a purpose for me. I thought perhaps it was to impart some life wisdom and help those in my care. It didn’t go well. It was my first time I really felt defeated. But God has comforted me.
A pastor friend who occasionally counsels me with his profound wisdom said, it is not defeat, and you may never know what lives have been touched. God doesn’t have to show you either. Just trust that he never makes mistakes though you may never see the results in your lifetime.
I am not defeated by being in the elder generation. I am still learning and taking courses to improve my Bible understanding. I still have loved ones who sometimes ask my advice and regularly receive my encouragement.
Their advice and encouragement is readily received by this mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, teacher, speaker, writer, church member, friend, and those with whom I work and minister in several organizations.
My worth is measured by God, not by other people. The Bible speaks of running a race. We want to finish strong in our faith. Our reward is not a gold medallion necklace. We are to lay aside whatever is holding us back, and receive the prize of eternity with Jesus. Hebrews 12: 1-3 in part says, Jesus is the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God. Do not grow weary or fainthearted.
And I pray God will always give the strength and wisdom to continue this race, with faithfulness to Christ. Philippians 4:13: For everyone who has been born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world our faith. I praise God through whom all blessings flow.
