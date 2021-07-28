A serious question: After a while, does Donald Trump believe his lies?
Trump has convinced his millions of devoted followers that he won the 2020 presidential election and should be serving a second term, in spite of unquestionable evidence to the contrary.
Some of his most passionate fans are showing their undying loyalty. But they are dying, because they refuse to get the demonstrably lifesaving COVID vaccine. The Trumpster has convinced them it’s understandable that they won’t. In a statement made Sunday, Trump lumped together conservatives’ reluctance to get vaccinated and their belief that he won the 2020 election. He claimed the two are related because, “They don’t trust the Election results, and they certainly don’t trust the Fake News, which is refusing to tell the Truth.”
Donald Trump hammered “stop the steal” so often that those in his base believe in their heart of hearts that they must go the ends of the earth to support him — and that includes refusing to take the inoculations. Never mind that they’re risking not only their own lives, but the lives of their fellow earthlings. The result is that innocent bystanders are returning to a precarious state at the mercy of the coronavirus because Trump tells them that somehow Joe Biden and his associates had the wherewithal, the sinister smarts, to pull off the biggest swindle in history and take over as president. It doesn’t line up.
That reverts to the question: Does our ex-president really believe his “big lie,” or is he so guilty of narcissistic cynicism that he is hanging on to his biggest hoax, even when it inspired his most militant followers to storm the Capitol building in what amounts to an attempted deadly coup where some of them could serve long sentences in prison?
Meanwhile, the vaccine resisters use small arms — withholding theirs — to do their part to undermine the country. Inside the now-secured Capitol and in legislative chambers around the country, most Republican “leaders” are doing what they can to sabotage the nation, to spitefully thwart Biden’s effort to repair the major damage of Trump’s time as leader.
Many on the Trump side have no intention of letting Biden get his way, showing him up by blocking badly needed infrastructure upgrades, allowing the waterways, highways, airways, etc., to further disintegrate. They give lip service to fairness while further setting up impossible barriers to what has been called “soft infrastructure.” That would be the care for the have-nots, which has sadly deteriorated. They are even attacking our democratic system, because their petulant ex-president holds on to the convenient lie that, contrary to irrefutable facts, he had ballots by the millions stolen from him.
The GOP members of Congress, with a few exceptions, are setting up their own blockades, mainly because they appear scared to death of Trump.
But at the same time, various leading party figures have concluded that it’s more harmful for their ambitions to demagogue the issue than to be blamed for a surge in deaths. So they want to have it both ways.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration and other health experts have not been able to concoct a public relations campaign to pitch the obvious: That stubbornly refusing to take readily available inoculations is detrimental to public health, along with their own, and at the very least may force us to backslide into being required to wear the hated masks.
Part of the reason the message has been a hard sell is that it’s conflicting. There are side effects; there are not side effects. Virus mutations, like the delta variant, are manageable with the vaccine; the delta variant is deadlier. Travel is fun again, or it is not fun. One thing is not a lie, and that is that we won’t get a handle on the pandemic unless more of the public takes the lifesaving shots.
