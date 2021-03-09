No matter which side of the ideological aisle you stand, you have likely been upset, or even angered, at the notion of some sort of “cancel culture.”
The term is pervasive today as statues, plaques, books, terms and more are questioned, removed and even erased, from coast to coast.
If “cancel culture” bothers you, it should bother you not just because something you align yourself with is called into question.
Right-leaning pundits and talking heads are pressing the issue almost daily on cable news networks and on the opinion pages of newspapers, but it’s hard to recall anyone rallying to the cause of those suppressed years, even decades ago.
Over recent days, the Dixie Chicks — who came under fire for questioning the US war policy in Iraq nearly 20 years ago — have reminded everyone that they were basically blacklisted by the country music industry for what the industry perceived as an act of treason. The left-leaning Chicks weathered the relentless assault on their freedom of speech from the right.
President Joe Biden’s nomination for director of Office of Management and Budget — Neera Tanden — was effectively scrubbed due to mean tweets. Tanden withdrew her nomination after repeated scrutiny for her tweets aimed a lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
You’d think that after nearly half a decade of exposure to Donald Trump’s Twitter feed — which was used to fuel Birtherism, launch his presidential campaign and deride lawmakers, a porn star (whom he called ‘horseface’) and plenty more along the way — that some “mean” tweets from a woman would be kid’s play at this point.
Nope.
Those on the left seeking to erase key points of American history have no leg to stand on either. Erasing uncomfortable aspects of American history flies in the face of the notion that those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.
Leaving confederate statues in certain places can serve to remind future generations of what these men did. Removing these statues from places of prominence is certainly worth debating, but canceling them entirely is a terrible idea. Forgetting these men and what they did would be detrimental to the future of this nation.
The Lost Cause effectively marginalized the achievements of men such as Ulysses S. Grant, and much of this former president’s history has been changed due to repeated tales spurred by the Lost Cause.
That, my friends, is true “cancel culture.”
All of this is to say there are plenty of people that need to develop a little thicker skin. No, they need much thicker skin.
Those on the right can’t call on people to tone down their rhetoric after supporting the party leader over the last five-plus years.
Those on the left can’t continue to erase aspects of our history without considering the long-term effects of such action.
All that said, everyone — and I mean everyone — stands to benefit from a general reset across the nation. We can be a nicer, more understanding nation, without relegating anything and everything we disagree with to the dust bin of history.
There’s a quote from the movie “Fury” in which a battle-hardened American tank commander, portrayed by Brad Pitt, leads a young replacement through a German home where an entire family had committed suicide prior to the Americans arrival in their town.
Pitt, when questioned by the green soldier, told the young man, “Ideals are peaceful, history is violent.”
We can’t afford to forget our history, nor can we continue erasing everything we may find objectionable, questionable or disturbing. Even the most horrid aspects of history — the Holocaust, slavery and more — serves to educate future generations of the evil that men, and governments, are capable of.
(0) comments
