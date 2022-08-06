I was once a teacher and altogether too frequently found myself writing on a student’s paper their need to actually research their topic. Listening to Republican talking points on oil in general and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) specifically brings that advice to mind.
First, understand the intention behind the SPR. Federal law gives the President the power to draw down the reserves to alleviate supply disruptions such as the one created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Dept of Energy offers the released oil for sale to an approved list of companies under competitive bid therefore generally above the price paid. Thanks to the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2016 (the product of a heavily Republican controlled 114th Congress) companies making the purchases are free to export the oil outside the United States or to sell it to secondary buyers both inside and outside the US. In other words, there is nothing nefarious about oil going to China either directly or indirectly. The idea is to increase the supply of crude oil world wide which should, barring major changes in demand, bring down oil prices. Once the oil is sold, it is beyond US government control.
Second, where crude oil goes for refining depends on the quality of the oil. Refineries are not all the same and are configured for a particular grade of crude. Some of those refineries are overseas. During 2020, the last year of the Trump administration, Alaska shipped a record 15.6 million barrels of crude oil to China for refining, a two-decade record high.
Third, in the United States, refineries are operating at or near capacity. The recent moves toward lowering dependency on fossil fuels plus better automobile gasoline MPG has disincentivized building more stateside refinery capacity.
Biden’s decision to use the SPR to increase supply to lower costs is not new and exactly the reserves’ purpose. The question critics fail to address, is what the cost at the pump would have been had the Biden administration not dipped into the SPR.
The Constitution of the United States grants neither the President under Article 2 nor Congress under Article 1, the power to control gasoline prices, nor in a capitalist system should it. The market does that and in truth we as consumers have a vote in the market’s demand side workings.
We can affect price on the demand side by consuming less fossil fuels. We can move toward more electric vehicles. In our gasoline and diesel burning vehicles, we can prioritize mpg in our buying decisions. We can drive less. And we can better incentivize wind and solar power in the power grid to name but a few.
If this debate is really about “strengthening our defenses” as some critics suggest in these days of war and near war, real patriots stop looking for scape goats and ask what they can do to better secure not only our shores but that of our allies as well. To do otherwise renders their motives suspect.
Joseph Fischer, Northumberland
Value of Visiting the US Holocaust Museum
As board members of the Days of Remembrance essay contest, we recommend that middle and high school students, families, religious groups, and Scout youth groups visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. The visit can be a one-day field trip. The museum teaches both about the history of the Holocaust and how to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity. This history helps to educate and unite us, helping to fulfill America's vision for a nation and a world free of anti-Semitism and unfounded hatred against others.
The story of the Holocaust has deep roots, going back a very long way in history. Those who have visited the Museum have all come away with important reflections on the harm caused by hate and a commitment to the belief that we can do better as a country, a society and a world. There is, of course, nothing unique about hatred, discrimination, and even genocide. The world has experienced terrible tragedies since the dawn of mankind. However, the Holocaust represents a template of how superstition, hatred and ignorance can be used in a way that destroys civilization, even a society that had reached the heights of pre-World War II Germany. In a nation where the enlightenment was birthed and grew, an unspeakable tragedy occurred to the Jewish people. This helps us understand that no society is immune from the savage effects of hatred towards others.
In a 2019 ceremony at the United Nations, Holocaust Museum Director Sara Bloomfield remarked that “when the museum opened 25 years ago, Elie Wiesel said, ‘The Museum is not an answer. It is a question.'" Bloomfield continued, "A bigger question comes from history itself. Why did the Holocaust happen?... It had deep roots in German and European history. That history has much to teach us for our own times."
We are fortunate to live relatively close to our national museum. Please consider leading a trip to the United States Holocaust Museum to teach children about the dangers of unchecked hatred.
Days of Remembrance Board of Directors
Joseph Fischer, Northumberland
Dave Jacobson, Union Township
Rev. Ricky Phillips, New Columbia
Donna Riccio, New Columbia
Cliff Rieders, Williamsport
Barbara Spaventa, Northumberland
