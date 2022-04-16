Such a loss
I was saddened to read in Tuesday’s edition of The Standard-Journal that Chris Brady no longer holds the position of editor. He was a definite tribute to this newspaper and his will be big shoes to fill. I have had more than one dealing with Chris on letters I wrote and he was always very kind and most informative. Maybe one can attribute his attitude and kindness, in dealing with others, solely, to that North Carolina background. I hope one receives that same respect and knowledge from Kevin Mertz. I am sorry the Standard did not see fit to print an article on the accomplishments of Chris Brady as editor, author, historian and an exemplary individual.
Patricia Bender, Watsontown
Editor's note: Chris Brady penned a farewell column, which appeared in the Feb. 24 edition of The Standard-Journal.
Six-county impact
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Selinsgrove recently became a gold-level sponsor of the Days of Remembrance essay contest by contributing $1,000 to the Days of Remembrance organization. The Days of Remembrance essay contest is available to middle school and high school students in six counties in the Susquehanna Valley: Snyder, Northumberland, Union, Montour, Columbia and Lycoming counties. The topic of the essay contest is the Holocaust. The Days of Remembrance essay contest is currently in its fourth year and plans to expand to Clinton and Tioga Counties next year.
Act 70, signed into law by Gov. Tom Corbett in 2014, prioritizes educating children about the Holocaust, genocide, and other human rights violations “to provide our children with an understanding of the importance of the protection of human rights and the potential consequences of unchecked ignorance, discrimination, and persecution.”
In keeping with Act 70, the mission of the Days of Remembrance organization is to sponsor essay writing competitions that foster a perpetual remembrance of the Holocaust.
Religious organizations, veteran groups, and businesses sponsor the essay contest. Their contributions, which provide financial awards for contestants, are seen as an investment in our future. For some it is a way to help others understand and appreciate the contributions of our veterans. For others, it is an investment for healing our neighborhoods and nation. For youth it is discovering role models, leadership, moral courage, resilience, and resistance to peer pressure.
By sponsoring the essay contest, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ is a community healer and catalyst.
David Young, Lewisburg
