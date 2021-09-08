MUNCY - Richard E. "Rich" Deeter, 78, of Muncy, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home.
Born June 8, 1943, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, he was the son of the late Warren and Edna Deeter. He married the former Evelyn L. Carl and they celebrated 53 years of marriage until her death Oct. 8, 2015.
He retired from Strick Corporation, Danville, where he had worked for 30 years.
He enjoyed scrapping, his junkyard, butchering, gardening, raising small farm animals, and his older vehicles. He was always busy tinkering around and enjoyed a good laugh with everyone. He was a loving father and grandfather to many.
Surviving are two children: a son, Richard E. Deeter Jr. and his wife Deb and a daughter, Barbara A. Ikeler and her companion Bob Kegle, all of Muncy; five grandchildren, nine stepgrandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, 12 stepgreat-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; and a special best friend, Tony Reynolds.
A visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
