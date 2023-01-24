There’s something nostalgic about watching old television programs, particularly ones you watched during childhood.
When I moved in the fall, I switched my television provider from a satellite service to cable television. While my family and I miss some of the channels we received via satellite — I opted for the package that doesn’t include my favorites Reelz or MavTV, my son’s favorites like Nick Junior and Disney Junior, or the Spanish channels my wife watched — we get so many interesting channels on the package we have. Of note, a number of channels show old television programs.
In particular, I have started watching a channel called Charge. It shows old episodes of the TV show “CHIPs” each afternoon.
Other than watching “Live PD” — when I got Reelz — I couldn’t tell you when the last time was that I watched an episode of a regularly scheduled television program. Episodes of “Paw Patrol,” “Peppa Pig” and “Curious George” don’t count.
However, there’s something fascinated about watching television programs from childhood. It brings back a sense of nostalgia.
My 4 year old has even become interested in “CHIPs.” He’ll turn the program on even if I’m not watching it. He was particularly interested to learn that I had a Ponch action figure when I was a kid.
The great thing about my favorite programs from the 1980s — “CHIPs,” “The A-Team,” “Knight Rider,” “Dukes of Hazzard” and “McGyver” — was that the shows were filled with action. But it wasn’t gratuitous violence. Even the machine gun fire on “The A-Team” couldn’t be considered overly violent.
And even my son now knows that when there’s a car crash on “CHIPs,” the vehicle isn’t going to explode until moments after Ponch and John pull the victim away from it.
Over the last week or so, the episodes of “CHIPs” have been airing in which John was replaced by Bobby. And the program also seemed to bring Bobby’s brother Bruce on board, because the producers likely knew the ratings would tank when one of the stars left. They had to do something to beef up the cast.
As I’ve watched the episodes with Ponch and Bobby, I’ve recalled that television shows from that era seemed to always feature two superstar cast members. However, one of the two superstars inexplicably came into conflict with program executives and left the show.
“Laverne and Shirley” just wasn’t the same with just Laverne. The show didn’t last long after Cindy Williams left her role of Shirley.
And what was with “The Dukes of Hazzard” replacing Bo and Luke with Coy and Vance? I guess it was a way for producers to keep the show alive until Tom Wopat and John Schneider returned to their signature roles as the cousins who were seemingly always in trouble with the law, for doing good.
In retrospect, it was a smart move for the producers to bring Coy and Vance on board, as Bo and Luke eventually returned to wheel the General Lee.
Given that I don’t watch episodic television programs, I’m not sure if it still happens, where ratings tank when one superstar leaves a show.
While I liked 1980s adventure shows, there were also a number of good comedies. “Perfect Strangers” was also one of my favorites.
Why are we so fascinated by television programs from the past? Why are there numerous channels dedicated to showing old TV shows?
My guess is because it brings back a sense of nostalgia, giving us a chance to reminisce about the past. And there are very few quality episodic television shows in production today that a number of viewers would rather watch their favorite programs from the past.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
