We were blessed with just overcast skies as we held this year's Veterans Day Ceremony in Mifflinburg . Our speaker was Maureen Weigl, from the Department of Military Affairs and she was superb. We aren’t about being the biggest and best or the social event of the year. Our celebration is all about doing things the right way as we honor veterans while also helping them.

As I type this note we stand at over $1,600 for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.

