We were blessed with just overcast skies as we held this year's Veterans Day Ceremony in Mifflinburg . Our speaker was Maureen Weigl, from the Department of Military Affairs and she was superb. We aren’t about being the biggest and best or the social event of the year. Our celebration is all about doing things the right way as we honor veterans while also helping them.
As I type this note we stand at over $1,600 for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.
Given these tough economic times we feel quite blessed to have raised so much.
WVIA filmed a wonderful piece on the Union County WW2 Honor Roll and that can be found on their website under Short Takes and will be aired on TV at a later date. Kris did a wonderful job of truly capturing what we are all about. Again thanks to the local community and all of our volunteers as our success would not be attained without you.
Next year is the 20th anniversary of the Union County WW2 Honor Roll and we are already making plans for that.
Please feel free to visit our facebook page: Union County WW2 Honor Roll – Mifflinburg Pa.
Thank you so much for believing in what we are doing for veterans!
Doug and Tracy Walter, Union County Veterans Foundation, Linntown
