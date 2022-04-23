The following column I wrote in December, 2019. I pulled it out as a reminder of the reason I started to prepare reunions of one room schoolers. It has been fun and even exciting to talk to people who grew up in a room with grades 1-8. We had our fifth reunion since 2016. We couldn’t meet because of COVID in 2020 and 2021. We missed it so much. Our attendance was higher this year than ever.
This year the word had spread about the reunion, and we had attendance from 34 different schools.
I will reprint a writing by Carrie Olson, which was given to me.
I can’t find information or contact with this author.
A One Room School House is No Picnic.
We had it all, but didn’t know what to call it.
All eight grades in one room, no partitions.
That was an open school.
The big furnace taking a large space and teacher as janitor.
That was women’s lib.
The little house out back, boys and girls,
That was unsanitary landfill.
The eighth grade girls helping the little ones.
That was one-to-one relationships.
Getting the eighth graders ready for tests for high school.
That was achievement testing.
Sweeping floors, carrying water, shoveling snow.
That was physical education.
Going for supper and staying with friends.
That was home visitation.
Six different books for 10 children.
That was individualized instruction.
The notes and poems teachers intercepted.
That was creative writing.
Students’ pictures of the teacher found on his/her desk.
That was creative art.
Cranking the Victrola, or a boy playing his mouth organ.
That was music appreciation.
The huge old-fashioned geography book.
That was a learning center.
Our old globe where names of countries no longer existed,
That was antiquity.
Walks on a spring day into the woods to pick flowers and leaves.
That was a field trip.
Watching a robin build her nest on the windowsill.
That was visual aids.
Walking home between two boys to keep them from fighting.
That was bus duty.
An irate father storming in demanding, ‘Why did you lick my kid?’
That was a parent-teacher conference.
Teaching nine months for $600.00
That was creative financing before teacher tenure.
Christmas programs, last day picnics with parents, aunts and uncles cooperating.
That was PTA
(Added by Betty)
Those were years of pleasant memories.
I especially liked growing up in a one room school
Where we could still read the Bible, pray,
And sing hymns and Stephen Foster songs.
Here is a timely poem from a late friend, Rosie.
God’s Word is Fresh and New
We live in a world tech-savvy these days.
Apart from computers, we’d live in a haze.
They’re in cars and homes, hospitals, everywhere;
Without them would our world crash in despair?
Twitter, e-mails, texting and Facebook,
May each have a place, but there is a Book.
God gave us His word; His word holds the key
To life, peace, and joy, and true liberty.
He illuminates the truth seeking mind,
Gives understanding, enlightens, refines;
His power to change, restore and renew
Comes in a text message directly to you.
His message for you comes at the right time;
It’s specific for you from your Creator’s mind.
No matter how high-tech computers may be,
The Spirit of God alone sets you free.
Yes, we have a God, and He is the Way!
He’ll give you a word fresh and new every day.
His word is alive, you’ll find when you read
Cutting edge words that fit every need.
“We have not received the spirit of the world,
But the Spirit, who is from God,
That we may understand what God has freely given us.”
I Corinthians:2:12
Spring breaks are over and schools will soon close for the summer. I hope you keep studying God’s Holy Bible non-stop no matter what! People say, “Live and learn.” I say, “Live in the Word and learn.” He has so much to teach us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.