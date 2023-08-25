I first witnessed Scott Dixon win an IndyCar race in March 2003, as he held off the late Dan Wheldon to score a victory at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.
Two weeks ago, I made the trek to the “Racing Capital of the World” and saw Dixon win again, this time on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
In between the two victories — which came a remarkable 20 years apart — I also saw Dixon score wins in 2005 and 2006 at Watkins Glen, 2007 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and in a 400-mile race contested at Pocono in 2013.
Over the course of his two-decade plus career, Dixon has scored 54 victories, placing him second on the all-time IndyCar win list behind the legendary AJ Foyt. He’s also won six championships, which also places him second to Foyt.
Although I’ve witnessed Dixon win more races than any other driver I’ve seen win in a single series, what really strikes me about those wins is that they’re mostly forgettable.
More than watching Dixon win on a Saturday afternoon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, I’ll mostly remember the race for Graham Rahal’s effort to track Dixon down over the closing laps of the race.
Rahal, who has struggled through one of the worst years of his career, dominated the race. Through strategy and superb driving, Dixon found himself with a seven-second lead in the closing laps.
Fans around me who weren’t listening to the race broadcast were perplexed about how Dixon managed to sneak into the lead.
Over the course of a few laps, Rahal closed the gap to Dixon to just a few car lengths in a thrilling fight to the checkered.
With a 20-plus year career, and multiple championships and wins to his credit, you would think Dixon would be one of the most popular and well known auto racing drivers in the world.
However, he’s barely even known as an IndyCar driver. That’s part of what makes him so special. He claims wins and championships in such an unassuming fashion you are more prone to remember who finished second.
At 43, Dixon shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. However, he is entering the twilight of his racing career.
When he does step away from driving, I hope he’s remembered as one of the greatest race car drivers of all time. Dixon does also have multiple sports car wins, in big races, to his credit.
Due to a massive thunderstorm which struck the speedway while I was there, I left the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the conclusion of the track’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
However, it was good to see NASCAR and IndyCar in action at the same track. Cup series practice and qualifying were held prior to the start of the IndyCar race.
Unfortunately, this may be the last doubleheader weekend for the foreseeable future. Rumor has it NASCAR will — rightfully — return to racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s oval, while the track’s August IndyCar race will move to another venue, possibly Milwaukee.
It had been 13 years since I last visited IMS. And I had never been to an event on the track’s road course.
“The greatest racecourse in the world” is still a special place. It’s clearly been enhanced since I last visited. My only complaints are that the restrooms are in need of being upgraded and Roger Penske — the extremely wealthy track owner — charges way too much for food at the facility.
Food items I purchased for myself, my wife and son were (three) chicken tenders with fries, two hot dogs and three drinks (two waters and a soda). All at the “bargain price” of $50.
While it was nice that infield tickets for the Saturday event cost $35 each — and my son was admitted for free — parking cost $20.
Although the crowd size may not have been what was desired, “The Captain” still turned a nice profit at his facility, when you consider TV rights, sponsorship, plus Sunday ticket sales.
There’s no reason why the track can’t lower its food prices.
I will give kudos to the facility for admitting children free. There were numerous families at the track with small children, many of whom I’m guessing wouldn’t have been able to have afforded the outing if they had to pay admission for their children.
At one point during the day, a track announcer thanked families for brining children to the track, to expose them to the love of racing. I say thank you to the facility for making that possible.
With the exception of 2010 and 2020, I have now been to at least one IndyCar race each year since 1997.
I’ve seen the series race at 12 different venues. Unfortunately, most of those have since fallen off the schedule.
I’m contemplating where I may next see IndyCars in action. A trip to 2024 Indy 500 pole qualifying may be appealing, particularly since NASCAR Cup champion and dirt track star Kyle Larson is slated to be among the contenders vying for a starting position.
