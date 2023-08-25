I first witnessed Scott Dixon win an IndyCar race in March 2003, as he held off the late Dan Wheldon to score a victory at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.

Two weeks ago, I made the trek to the “Racing Capital of the World” and saw Dixon win again, this time on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

