When Paul Metrocavage passed away a year ago, we could have filled pages with accounts of his accomplishments as a journalist, youth sports organizer and coach, husband, father and grandfather. However, one News-Item photo best captures his character. It’s not one of the thousands he took. He posed as “Kneeling Santa,” replicating the image of a Santa with cap off in front of the Christ Child in a manger.

It epitomizes his ability to enjoy life with faith-filled, childlike joy. It was why Paul was always fun to have around, making others laugh and laughing along with others. He was almost wearing a smile, as well as a sweater vest over his short-sleeve white shirt. In nearly 50 years, I cannot recall him losing his temper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.