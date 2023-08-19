When Paul Metrocavage passed away a year ago, we could have filled pages with accounts of his accomplishments as a journalist, youth sports organizer and coach, husband, father and grandfather. However, one News-Item photo best captures his character. It’s not one of the thousands he took. He posed as “Kneeling Santa,” replicating the image of a Santa with cap off in front of the Christ Child in a manger.
It epitomizes his ability to enjoy life with faith-filled, childlike joy. It was why Paul was always fun to have around, making others laugh and laughing along with others. He was almost wearing a smile, as well as a sweater vest over his short-sleeve white shirt. In nearly 50 years, I cannot recall him losing his temper.
His ability to appreciate the simple things in life prompted him to share his joy of sports with thousands of youngsters on baseball fields and basketball courts. He also spread his good humor and cheer to untold numbers of people who visited his ticket booth at Knoebels or dropped a donation into the Salvation Army kettle he manned at Christmas.
Paul’s childlike joy was a byproduct of his deep faith in God and not just a pose for the camera. His quiet service as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion was typical of both his modesty and devotion.
He was selfless in quietly sacrificing and doing for others. This was epitomized in his love for his wife, the former Patricia “Pat” Varano, and his children, grandchildren, siblings and parents.
As a young man, he hoped to enrich the lives of others as a priest. However, he gave up that dream to help support his mom, Bertha, when his dad died suddenly. If he had not made that sacrifice, he would not have met the love of his life, and become a loving husband, proud father and grandfather.
God had other things in store for Metrocavage and countless are blessed because of that. However, it’s certain no one would have fallen asleep during one of his homilies.
Faith gives you joy to share.
