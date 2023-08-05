Often middle names are much more than a letter in a memorable monogram, such as JFK or FDR. When given at birth or added at confirmation, middle names often have special significance.
For example, I took Joseph as my confirmation name to honor my grandfather and namesake, Walter Joseph Kozlowski, and for my father, who was Joseph Walter. Three of my cousins took Alexander as their middle name in tribute to their dad, my Uncle Al. What about the oldest cousin? His first name was Alexander.
In this age of unique names, I realized that we overlook what is probably the most common “middle name” – “and.”
It’s used not as a conjunction to join two parts of a sentence. It’s used as love link between a couple. Mother and Dad tops the list, but it spans generations. My siblings have doubled with marriage forever uniting Phil and Helen, Dave and Holly and Mary Jo and Holden, as well as JoAnn and Walt.
I find it almost impossible to separate Uncle Al and Aunt Jane and Uncle Johnny and Aunt Catherine. It includes cousins and their spouses, Bobby and Barbara, Alex and Mary, Jack and Ilka, Chris and Maria, etc.
Sometimes, it even applies to a person and his or her behavior – both good and bad. Fred and drinking, Marge and gossip, Kathy and kindness, Garret and generosity and so forth.
We all come from and travel through this life to return to THE greatest of these conjunction combinations – the Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
Married or single, parent of a dozen or childless, only child or one of four siblings, troublemaker or peacemaker, we all have these conjunction connections. Also, the way we lead our life pairs our name with how we treat others – loving them or causing them problems.
However, we will never find the only true joy we can possess unless our name and God are joined. If it is us and God, we live in love now and forever.
Love is the connection between God and us.
