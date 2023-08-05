Often middle names are much more than a letter in a memorable monogram, such as JFK or FDR. When given at birth or added at confirmation, middle names often have special significance.

For example, I took Joseph as my confirmation name to honor my grandfather and namesake, Walter Joseph Kozlowski, and for my father, who was Joseph Walter. Three of my cousins took Alexander as their middle name in tribute to their dad, my Uncle Al. What about the oldest cousin? His first name was Alexander.

