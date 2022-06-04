As a hunter since 16 years old, and gun owner, target, blue-rock shooter, my support is AR15's and the like should be used by the military, and police supporting 30 clips to them only. No hunter needs such a weapon to hunt or own. I am in complete agreement that anyone buying a pistol or rifle be 21 years old, have a background check and mental evaluation, or have a waiver by a doctor that said person has had various psychiatric exams over the past 10 years and no mental issues were found.
The proposed ban on semi-automatics opens a wide door if passed. The word semi-auto covers a lot of riles and guns. Hunters use semi-automatic shotguns, small game, '22's for target and predators. So beware, if passed, the word-semi-auto covers a lot, including handguns, which most are today. They should clearly state if passed the semi-autos they are panning. If passed, it means all semi-automatic rifle and pistols. Object!
Now on the other side of this argument is the U.S. has always been a no-no for a takeover by adversaries. For the simple reason everyone in U.S. is a gun owner, which makes them think twice.
Remember in World War II how the French underground was a thorn in the Nazi's side? They created real problems for the German army. Imagine if U.S. was invaded by China, Iran or Russia. So this is a good thing, to have semi-auto weapons, for defense and protection.
So you have good and bad arguments, which boils to the real problem. That is standard background check, and the most important, a complete mental check. This is a must, and lastly, 21 yeaars to buy a pistol or rifle.
Albert Golfieri, White Deer
