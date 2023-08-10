What an exciting summer we have had at the Milton Public Library. Our Summer Reading Program has been a huge success, packed with fun family events and learning opportunities for all ages. We managed to read a collective 123,600 minutes, surpassing our goal of 100,000 minutes. Great work to each of our 218 summer reading participants. We look forward to seeing you in the library many more times this summer.
Thank you to W&L Subaru for an entertaining and successful fundraiser to bring awareness to everything the library offers the community and the surrounding areas. We had over 250 visitors touring the library grounds, signing up for library cards, and enjoying the delicious food and drinks graciously provided by W&L Subaru, who will be donating $50 to the library for every new Subaru sold during the month of August.
