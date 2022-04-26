Advice to peers
Don’t let the people around you dictate your life. It’s your life. You get to choose how to live it. If your parents want you to go to a specific school and down a specific career path just like they did, you don’t have to. If you want to go to college, find the one that is a good fit for you, with the major that you want. If you really like a music artist or book series but your peers don’t, like it anyway. Blast that music, binge read for hours. If your youth group makes you unhappy, find somewhere where you feel comfortable and welcomed. Some may say that you’re being sensitive or overdramatic, but they don’t get a say in your life either. Life is too short to let other people make you unhappy.
Lyn Bingaman, Mifflinburg Area High School
A short bit of advice
Throughout my experience of attending school for many years with many different students, something I’ve noticed others and myself doing is caring so much about what other people think of them. The opinions of other people affect the actions of many people, in our generation especially. People are too afraid to wear a certain outfit or join a certain club or sport just because others might think it isn’t cool. However, these opinions should not affect what you choose to do because it is your life. They will limit your ability to truly discover who you are and what you personally enjoy, and not what other people think you should. Some may say that it is not as easy as it sounds. While this is true, a change like this does not have to happen overnight. People can take small steps in order to start doing things for themselves and not what others think they should do. Also, most of the time people are not even worried about you like you think they are. Overall, not caring what other people think is something that is difficult but a great quality to have once you eventually figure it out.
Brittany Shuck, Mifflinburg Area High School
A blessed generation
Our generation has been blessed with so many opportunities that others weren’t given the chance to take. There are so many options for a career and success has never been more self-defined than now. We can live the way we choose, whether that means a life full of travel and adventure or one pertaining to the standard neighborhood life. The choice is there and it is all in your hands, it’s just up to you what you decide to do with it. The world is at your leisure and you decide who you want to be. Take advantage of this by discovering the world and who you are. It can be argued that living this lifestyle is breaking the tradition of marrying and settling down at a young age, but change is not always a bad thing. Change like this should be welcomed full-heartedly and embraced as our future. Opportunity is a great blessing, so we need to use it to create a better future.
Jamison Greiner, Mifflinburg Area High School
Patience
Patience, the best advice I can give anyone is to be patient about what you are confident about. As silly as it sounds, it could never be more true than today. Nowadays, people are always so confident in their ideals or beliefs that it often leads to their downfall. Therefore, don’t put all of your eggs in one basket. If you haven’t heard that infamous phrase before, it basically means don’t be so confident in something or someone because it will set you up for failure. To be fair, one doesn’t learn if he or she doesn’t fail. Although this is true, one never likes seeing another in their worst moment. From a friend or from an enemy, failure will still hurt regardless of where it came from. If you have been there before, the sound of a child-like cry and anger in that dark time where everyone and everything seems to hate you, take it as a moment to learn. Trust is built over time, maybe even a couple of years, but it can also be taken down in one day due to a slight error. My advice to my generation is to be careful because betrayal is a hard thing to move on from, and the cherry on top of that cursed sundae is that it never comes from your enemy, it will always come from your friends. If one is cautious about how they act or what they believe in, then time will be their ally and they can avoid that harsh pain of betrayal so their confidence and trust will blossom like a beautiful flower in the lovely spring sunlight. This is how friendships are formed and stay for eternity, patience.
Seth Post, Mifflinburg Area High School
Editor’s note: Students in Beth Faunce’s Mifflinburg Area High School class have been asked to submit letters to the editor of area newspapers. The Standard-Journal will be running those letters as they’re received. As part of their assignment, students were asked to “write a concise paragraph advising your peers about how to navigate their future.”
Additional letters will appear in Thursday’s edition.
