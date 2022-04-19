What it means to have organ donor on your driver's license

When you last renewed your driver’s license, you may have checked the box to become an organ donor. Or maybe you weren’t ready to make that choice.
If you are registered as a donor, YOU have the potential to save many lives and reduce waiting lists for multiple organs. In many ways, being an organ donor is one of the greatest gifts you can give and we need more courageous people to register as organ and tissue donors. As an organ donor, you can give a second chance at life to up to eight people through donation of your heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, pancreas and intestines.
Besides organs, donors can also contribute: Tissue, bones, skin, heart valves and corneas.
That means a single organ and tissue donor can save and enhance the lives of up to 50 people. That’s a big impact.
Anyone who needs an organ transplant is placed on a waiting list until they can be matched with potential donors. Without suitable donors, the list just continues to increase. Criteria for a good match include: Blood type, tissue type, body size, the severity of the medical condition, how far they live from a donor and how long they’ve waited for a new organ.
After a potential donor’s death, hospital staff contact the Gift of Life Donor Program, an organization that helps coordinate organ donation in our area. Staff will review things like the donor’s medical history to determine whether they meet organ donation requirements.
If the person was a registered donor, staff will discuss organ/tissue donation options with the family.
If the person wasn’t a registered organ donor, family members could decide on their behalf whether to donate their organs.
As the donation process moves forward, a donor’s personal information is entered into a national database. This may include: Blood type, height, weight and hospital zip code.
This information helps identify the best and most needy recipients for the organs, and once a match is found, the transplant team gets to work, quickly transporting organs to a hospital close to the recipient. The transplant itself is typically done within 24 hours. If you’re concerned about costs related to being a donor, it’s not an issue. Donors’ families don’t pay anything. All medical expenses related to the transplant are covered by the recipient’s insurance.
A few weeks after the organ transplant, Gift of Life sends a letter to the donor’s family, letting them know which of their loved one’s organs and tissues were able to be used to save and enhance lives.
The donor family receives support through their grieving process including: Bereavement counseling, memorial events to honor their loved one and correspondence opportunities
Recipients of new organs receive follow-up care for life after their transplant. The goal is to identify any potential changes in organ function or overall health and ensure a long healthy life.
It’s easy to register to become an organ donor. If you have a driver’s license or state identification card, consider adding the donor designation to your record.
Anyone interested in becoming a donor doesn’t have to wait until it’s time to renew their driver’s license or state identification card. It can be done at any time — it’s quick and easy to register online at donatelifepa.org.
You can also register online at donors1.org.
Becoming an organ or tissue donor might just save a life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.