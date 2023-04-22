In our culture, many people tend to value material goods – the newest, most expensive or most fashionable. That’s why it seems so unusual when people believe that other qualities are more important.
Why wouldn’t you want the biggest and most up-to-date home you (and your bank) could afford? Why drive a reliable SUV with 80,000 miles on it when you could buy a shiny new vehicle for what you probably paid for your first home?
It’s why many people would rather buy something new and flimsy rather than a well-built, used item of much higher quality.
But some people look at things from a different vantage point. A much-loved, well-worn book from someone’s childhood might be worth more and mean more than a brand-new edition because of the memories it holds. Maybe parents used to read it to the child at bedtime or the child would re-read as an antidote to sadness.
This is why we chose to have one of Dad’s well-worn rosaries placed in his hands for his viewing and burial. The funeral director said most people choose to have a new one for their loved one. We chose the well-used one. Why?
Dad liked to walk, but he really loved God. That’s why just about everywhere he walked; he carried his rosary with him. He would interrupt his walks around town to exchange small talk or smiles with people he met, but the beads of the rosary kept going. I don’t know how many steps per bead, but his lifetime total would have probably carried him around the world.
The worn rosary beads were a silent testimony to his faith. Before Alzheimer’s scrambled his once brilliant mind, Dad had attended daily Mass for decades. When he was the victim of undeserved, petty treatment at the school where he taught, he accepted it as God’s will.
The rosary was a perfect symbol of his love for God and for others. Disease took its toll on Dad’s body and mind, but the soul released by death was priceless.
