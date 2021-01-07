“Lies have consequences.” Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican said it best.
What we saw Wednesday, July 6, at the Capitol in Washington D.C. is further evidence.
Shockingly, law and order was yet again invoked, even by President Donald Trump, who will forever be linked to the American invasion of the Capitol, the people’s building.
We’ve heard it time and again from lawmakers — law and order. Now we clearly see all the law and order talk is just that — talk. It’s just hyperbole.
Simply contrast the police reaction to the mobs Wednesday versus the reaction to Black Lives Matter protesters over the summer. There’s no comparison, even as the hallowed halls of Congress were sieged, there was little to no police presence.
Any law and order candidate, or party, has a lot to explain after Wednesday.
Patriots don’t damage our institutions of democracy, they protect such institutions and cherish them. They respect these institutions.
Simply put, it was a desecration of our nation’s Capitol. Here, in America, by Americans.
It wasn’t a few people, or individuals as some are saying. We saw the thousands of people. We saw the flags and banners, emblazoned with the name “Trump” that will be played over and over again for decades if not centuries to dome.
If nothing else, a legacy was cemented Wednesday afternoon.
Even the vice president, Mike Pence, called what happened at the Capitol an attack.
There is only one person to blame for all of this. One. There’s no debate either.
There has been so much said, and so many worries in the wake of dangerous rhetoric emanating from the White House and via social media over the last few years. It has been percolating and came to a boil for all to see on Wednesday.
Far too few, it seems, had been willing to stand up to the bully. Well, the bully got what he wanted all along. Chaos.
This attack was praised by the president. He called these people “special” and said “We love you” as he attempted to quell the violence, long after the damage had been done.
There’s no disputing any of this. It played out on television screens, phones and through pictures published on news sites across the globe. Pictures told the story, and showed America’s Capitol under siege.
As we saw, the culmination of dangerous rhetoric from the president resulted in an invasion of our nation’s Capitol, and the floors of the House and Senate.
It’s all so numbing. And it’s something so many feared, and even saw coming.
Imagine what Americans would say if they had witnessed this occurring in France, the UK or even a third-world country. We’d look on in horror, safe in the assumption it could never happen here.
Well. It happened. Our Capitol was invaded.
America first, eh?
It should also be noted that journalists covering the event, including those from Fox, were mocked and called “liars” and “fake.”
Wonder where the protesters picked up that line of thinking. That sort of propaganda has been drilled into their heads for more than four years.
There’s no healthy debate in politics anymore, just a visceral hatred of the opposition.
Protests in Washington are nothing new. At times in our history, millions have marched in Washington, protesting everything from abortion to the war in Vietnam.
Never did they breach the Capitol building in such numbers, and they certainly didn’t overtake the House and Senate floor. The 1954 shooting on the House floor by four Puerto Rican nationalists resulted in a number of injuries, but no fatalities.
Wednesday, July 6 will go down as a day unlike any other in American history. What we will look back on and say about that day, though, will be determined in the days ahead. How we regroup and rally as Americans in defiance of such an incursion will go a long way toward restoring America’s standing as the “shining city on the hill” made famous in a speech by President Ronald Reagan.
The ramifications of actions taken Wednesday will reverberate through this country, and around the world, for days, weeks and even years from now.
Our democracy is fragile.
And now, anyone anywhere in the world who may have wondered... well they know it too.
