As you read this today, my uncle is being laid to rest in God’s Acre, a Moravian cemetery just outside Winston-Salem, N.C.
An interesting note about Moravians... many left the northeast, specifically Maine, for a more temperate climate in North Carolina. You know you’ve been to a Moravian cemetery as all the stones are the same — flat and the same size. The Moravians do this as they consider all people to be equal in the eyes of God. The Moravians still have a strong presence in Pa., notably Bethlehem, where a university was established by the Moravians.
It’s doubtful anyone in central Pa. ever knew or met my uncle, Larry Brady, but undoubtedly you knew someone like him.
Larry was born in West Virginia to a coal miner and was the second of five brothers. Only my father, Bruce, is left. Larry died Friday at the age of 73, taken from us by Lewy Body Dementia. The disease is ruthless, especially as it gains momentum, sabotaging the mind and physical movement.
Despite a lot of moving around as a kid, memories of time with my uncle date back as far as I can remember. Beyond my parents, Larry was a near constant in my life. Even as I moved to Pennsylvania, hours away from his Carolina home, trips back to the Piedmont included a visit to Larry’s. It was never really a question, a chore, it was just natural.
From cutting, stacking and hauling firewood out of the forest as a kid, to painting the house and remodeling a living room and foyer, there are many, many memories I have with my uncle. We fished together at his lake when I was “knee-high to a grasshopper.” A barber, he cut my hair from the time I was a child to recent years when I popped in for a visit.
Larry made fun of my youth baseball team’s name, Mount Ulla, whenever I showed up in that “MU” hat I was so proud of. It made him laugh uncontrollably. Even in recent years, he would mention it from time to time, ultimately breaking out in laughter.
He and my aunt, Cheryl, lived at the end of a long, dirt road, and that is where he died Friday. In my world, one of constant change, his home was always a constant — a home so many gravitated to over so many years. It was always there, and I always knew I was welcome.
Larry was a man of faith, and was a loyal friend and brother to my father. The two grew closer with each passing, day, week, and year. It was a relationship that was a joy to watch over these many years. In recent years, they were together several times a week, often more. I’m thankful for their relationship and hope it brings my father comfort, despite the pain he must feel now.
Never did I meet anyone that had a bad word to say about Larry. When I was a teen, many of my peers visited with him at his basement “barber shop.” He not only cut their hair, but often “cut up” with them and to this day, many remember with fondness his sense of humor. The ability to connect with multiple generations is a rarity these days.
Larry loved to laugh, and his laughter filled rooms. It was truly a unique laugh — one in which he’d start out with a snicker, then work himself into a full-on laugh. He loved to make others laugh, too.
Just a month ago, I visited him and while the disease had robbed him of his mobility, much of his voice and that infectious laugh, that twinkle in his eye was still there. That smile still made me believe, against all logic, that he may improve in time.
Today I remember my uncle for all that he was. As I look out in today’s world and see the strife, the negativity, the tribalism, I turn to my uncle’s example and hope that more people can be like him. He was a same to me when I was a kid, a rebellious teen, a headstrong young adult and a loving family man. He never shut me out, shouted me down or did anything other than make me feel completely at home in his company. That gift, the ability to make people feel so welcome around him, is going to be missed by so many.
My uncle was genuinely a good man — indeed a great man. Certainly you know someone like Larry Brady, someone that makes you want to be a better person. We can all do more to work toward that goal.
Going forward, the memory of my uncle will serve as an example for me during the time I have remaining on this earth. While the memories of my uncle will forever be cherished, perhaps more important will be the choice to live by his example. It’s worth asking: What can I do to be more like him, to be a better person?
You may not have known my uncle, but I’m quite sure you know someone like him. We need more people like Larry in today’s world. We need good people, those who prefer to smile, laugh and share.
My uncle’s legacy is a shining example to all of us, and a reminder that lives well lived carry on.
