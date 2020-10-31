What would Jesus' letter look like?
At this time a saying one hears is, "Who would Jesus vote for?" Think about that for a day. What would a letter to the editor from Jesus look like?
It's pretty easy to know what it would look like because it is outlined in the Bible. It would go something like this:
1. The creator never intended man to rule himself, he told Adam and Eve what to do and what not to do.
2. Adam and Eve chose self rule and God put them outside the Garden of Eden.
3. In that situation man came up with many forms of governments and they have been a disaster.
4. I know it might be hard to believe but as Chapter 2 of the Book of Daniel says, God will very soon destroy every one of man's governments including some you may think are really great. This chapter is very clear about this, especially verse 44. Note it even says God's government will replace them all and his government lasts forever.
5. Sorry politics will be gone forever, but paradise will be restored and the meek shall inherit the earth.
6. Today was foretold to be like the days of Noah. They took no note till the flood came and swept them all away. What a shocker to them, but not to Noah. We are in another last days, those that have witnessed the sign of the last days in Matthew 24 and 25 would also see the conclusion. It would be a marked generation, another shocker to them but not a shocker to those who know the sign.
7. Yes the world's problems will be over, every one of them. What more could you ask for? Who else could get it done?
8. No, I am not a Republican. No, I am not a Democrat. No, I am not an Independent. I am a Christian. Christ does not exist divided. I have chosen God's government and will tell others about it! I will not be soiled by man's politics.
This is the end of what Jesus' letter to the editor might look like.
I would hope to hear comments from others, especially those that say they represent Jesus as teachers, after they have read the scriptures quoted in my letter, and others.
— Richard Kemble,
Watsontown
