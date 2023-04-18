It’s the two words you never want to hear come across the police scanner: “trooper shot.”
Wednesday started off as a fairly routine day. I was in the office early to put together the pages for that day’s Standard-Journal e-Edition, and I took a break around 8 a.m. to take my son to Pre-K. As usual, I knew I had a busy agenda for the rest of the day as I intended to continue working on a lengthy story — which appeared in this past Saturday’s edition — on the return of Pvt. Horace Middleton’s remains to Milton. Middleton was killed in action during World War II, but his remains were unidentified until just over three years ago.
As I walked into the office after taking my son to Pre-K, two co-workers started asking me what was going on with all of the police activity in Watsontown. I mentioned that earlier I heard officers, via radio communications, looking for someone believed to have been involved in a domestic disturbance.
In the midst of that conversation I heard Watsontown Police Department Chief Chris Snyder state on a scanner police frequency that a Pennsylvania State Police trooper had been shot. Fortunately, the trooper was treated and released from the hospital that same day and the suspect was taken into custody.
While I was immediately terrified for those involved when I heard Snyder’s words, I can’t imagine what police on scene were experiencing.
Covering breaking news for The Standard-Journal for nearly two decades, I have developed strong professional relationships with many of our local municipal police officers. I also know a handful of state troopers.
My thoughts immediately went to a trooper I know, a really nice guy, who has two school-aged daughters. Fortunately, to my knowledge, he was not the trooper who was shot. Though I thought about how that trooper would explain to his children what happened, and what he faces each day when he walks out the door.
In a later conversation I had with Snyder, I mentioned my huge respect for members of law enforcement, and their families. Each time a police officer walks out the front door to go to work, they don’t know what their day has in store, or what dangers they may face.
Police officers, and the family members who support them, are true heroes in our community.
While it’s extremely fortunate that no lives were lost on Wednesday, the incident is a stark reminder that members of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day. I pray that I never have to cover the tragic loss of a local law enforcement agency. I don’t know how well I could — emotionally — handle it, given the that I know so many members of law enforcement so well.
It’s a bit ironic that two of the biggest local news stories of the year thus far unfolded at virtually the same time. My putting together the Middleton story took a slight back burner, for a brief time, to covering the shooting incident.
There are amazing parallels between the two stories. Middleton lost his life, at age 20, while serving in World War II. After years of his family only having confirmation that he died, his remains were finally identified. He’ll be laid to rest Saturday near his parents, and other family members, in Harmony Cemetery.
In speaking with Milton American Legion Post 71 Cmdr. Denise Ulmer on Thursday, I mentioned that Middleton’s story exemplifies what is spoken about at services each Memorial Day weekend.
He paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the Army. Although he had no children, his family had to endure years of heartache, which was likely intensified by knowing his remains were not identified.
This past week was a reminder of the many heroes — past and present — with deep ties in our community. While the members of the military and law enforcement are heroes who put their lives on the line each day, their family members are also heroes for the support they render, and the emotions they must grapple with each day of not knowing what dangers their loved ones may face on the job.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
