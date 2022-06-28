Editors note: The Standard-Journal is running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2022. Today, the speech delivered by Lewisburg’s valedictorian.
Thank you. Before I start, I’d like to say a big thank you to the faculty, staff, family and friends in the Lewisburg community. Without your dedication, support and patience, we would not be here today. Let’s give them a big round of applause.
A few weeks ago, a friend mentioned to me that we’ll probably forget most of the things from high school. Whether it was analyzing fate vs. free will in Oedipus Rex or having to sign in as tardy every time we walked in at 7:51, we have had so many unique memories that have defined our high school experiences. But my friend was right. Even though we want to remember it all, ti’s normal and inevitable for some of those memories to fade. That’s why it’s so important to hold onto the most valuable moments.
We often talk about reinventing ourselves in college, forging new paths, joining new clubs, meeting new people, and finding new and exciting communities to become a part of.
But, before we go our separate ways and become these fabulous new versions of ourselves, I’d like to recognize a few of the defining moments of our time in high school that have shaped who we are, and who we will become. That’s why I’ve picked some of my favorite highlights from the past four years to share here today.
The first and most important topic I’d like to talk about are the cafeteria cookies. I wouldn’t be exaggerating when I say that these morsels of baked deliciousness were the driving force of my entire high school career. Any day that the cafeteria sold cookies, I knew I couldn’t rely solely on these chocolate chip cookies to bring me joy. That’s why the dwindling supply of cafeteria cookies throughout the year taught me to be more appreciative of the little things that made me happy.
I encourage you all to take a moment and think back to the everyday activities that made high school a little more special. It could be competing to get the special shark keychains in physics, or the early morning orchestra rehearsals we loved to wake up for, thank you Mr. Jones. Or it could be the blissful 5 minutes of freedom that us seniors felt at 2:35 every Friday. Regardless of the actual event, I’d like us all to acknowledge the little things that helped us along the way. After high school, I hope we all continue to recognize and appreciate these little things that make our lives a little more special.
This brings me to my second memory from high school that “d like to share. I’m sure we all remember Centralia. The field trip we took in ninth grade to the ghost town, were we observed the aftermath of uncontrolled fire causing disaster to a coal region. I remember looking at the empty wasteland, and feeling like it was the first time I actually got real-world experience about the stuff we learned about in science. It wasn’t abstract anymore, like memorizing facts out of a textbook. It was real, and I realize just how important it is to see for ourselves what the real world has to offer. In college or wherever life takes us after high school, we should take initiative to get our hands-on exploration of the world around us, because this time we won’t have Mr. Wagner to hand out permission slips and organize the trips for us. We owe it to ourselves to stay curious, and seek out the opportunities that show us what we can do in the world.
And last but not least, I can’t end this speech without giving a shoutout to COVID. It’s an understatement to say that going from in-person, to remote, and then back to in-person schooling wasn’t easy. Caring for loved ones, monitoring cases, and masking in school were difficult but selfless acts we all performed.
And I’d like to recognize how not only did we make it through that period, but we also grew into the better and stronger people we are today. We developed as sstudents, as family members, and as community members. COVID has united our class and shaped us into resilient, community-oriented thinkers. As we wrap up our high school careers, remember the moments that we enjoyed, the moments we struggled through, and the moments that impacted us the most. Remember these stories, and take them with us everywhere, because no matter how our paths diverge in terms of where we end up or what we end up doing, we will always share were we end up or what we end up doing, we will always share strong roots and memories here in Lewisburg. Go Dragons.
Sophia Zhu, valedictorian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.