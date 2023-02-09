This week, the Grammys were held in Los Angeles. They featured a star-studded cavalcade of singers who can’t sing, songsters who require a team of dozens to write their songs and dancers who can’t dance. They also featured a full-on satanic ritual onstage, starring used-to-be-just-a-gay-dude-then-genderqueer-now-gender-nonbinary singer Sam Smith and transgender female (translation: biological male) Kim Petras. Their song, “Unholy,” won them Best Pop Group/Group Performance. Their performance, in which the tubby Smith donned a Satan outfit and top hat with horns while Petras gyrated in a cage surrounded by Satan-costumed strippers, made headlines for its transgressive imagery.

The goal, of course, is to tweak people of traditionally religious bent, draw a response and then act offended. “Why can’t you just leave us alone?” cry our cultural elites as they demand our attention.

Ben Shapiro, 38, is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” and co-founder of Daily Wire+. He is a three-time New York Times bestselling author; his latest book is “The Authoritarian Moment: How The Left Weaponized America’s Institutions Against Dissent.” To find out more about Ben Shapiro and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

