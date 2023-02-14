This is one of my favorite weeks of the year. Why? Well, those who know me personally — and who know of my personal interests — are well aware of why it’s one of my favorites.
Sunday marks the running of the biggest race of the NASCAR season, the Daytona 500.
While I do believe the race has lost some of its luster over the last 10 years, it’s still a big deal, particularly to the Daytona Beach community. The last two races have featured “one-hit wonder” winners, who only claimed the victory because they survived “wreckfests.”
Long gone are the days when the sport’s star drivers — Richard Petty, David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon — have been heralded as superstars because they’ve solidified their legendary careers with incredible wins in “The Great American Race.”
As I reflect on this race, I can’t help but think just how intricately the automobile is connected with U.S. culture.
The history of the automobile is celebrated throughout the Daytona Beach area. While on a Florida vacation in November 2021, my family and I were able to visit Daytona Beach. We were pleasantly surprised to see the history of racing so richly on display throughout the community.
Along the beach boardwalk are a series of plaques which share tidbits of Daytona’s rich racing history.
In addition to hosting popular beach racing events for motorcycles and cars decades ago, daredevils took to the sands in automobiles and airplanes, attempting to break speed records.
One plaque notes that Sir Malcolm Campbell steered the famed “Bluebird” car to a record 330 mph on the beach.
Another plaque states an inaugural stock car race was contested, in March 1936, on a 3.2-mile beach circuit circuit.
The area also features a magnificent monument paying homage to motorcycle races which have taken place in the area, from the beach to Daytona International Speedway, which opened in in 1959.
While the automobile has played a key role in the history of the Daytona Beach area, it has also been an important part of life in many other communities — both big and small — across the nation.
Automobile races — possibly attracting big-name stars of the era — were contested in the Milton area even before the famed beach races were held in Florida.
Through some brief research previously conducted, I’ve discovered that automobile races were held in the early 1920s at the former Milton fairgrounds, located along Route 405 just north of Milton.
A track which was used for horse racing is believed to have attracted some big-time automobile racers of the era.
Races involving Dusenbergs were apparently held at the track around the July 4 weekend, 1921.
In October 1922, drivers who appeared to race at fairground courses across the country were invited to compete in Milton.
Among the drivers promoted to have been scheduled to appear was R. Burr Lampkin, who was noted to be an international racing superstar driver for French automaker Peugeot. I’ve also found other references that Ralph DePalma — the winner of the 1915 Indianapolis 500 — was eligible to compete in Milton. However, I have yet to discover if the winner of the fabled race actually appeared.
Another reference indicated Indy 500 competitor Louis Disbrow announced he would be competing in Milton.
I have developed such an interest in these early races in Milton I am seeking anyone who may have photos of the events, actual documentation showing results, or even stories which may have been passed down by family members who saw international racers compete in Milton.
If you have information to share on the historic events, or any other information pertaining to historic racing figures appearing in the Central Susquehanna River Valley, contact me as noted at the bottom of this page.
I’d love to learn more about the history of these big events in Milton, and be able to preserve and share that history, while also delving deeper into the big-name stars of the time who competed, literally right here in our back yard.
