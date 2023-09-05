Slurp to your health with this nutrient-rich soup
Photo by Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

A nourishing soup is a welcome and restorative timeout during a busy week. This warming soup brims with harvest vegetables and grains mingling in a tomato-based broth fortified with cheese. Butternut squash and leafy kale contribute a healthy dose of vitamins and antioxidants to the pot; their sweet earthiness balances the tomato’s acidity. Farro, a nutty ancient grain, provides fiber and a boost of protein. (If desired, barley may be substituted for the farro.)

A hunk of a cheese rind is the surprise — and key — ingredient, which provides depth of flavor and body to the broth. That’s right: The cheese rind will break down and infuse its essence into the broth while it simmers, providing lip-smacking umami flavor and thickening the soup. It’s also a handy no-waste use for any odd cheese ends you may have lurking in your refrigerator. Choose a hard Italian cheese, such as Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino Romano for this recipe.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.

