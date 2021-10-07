Pa. takes a breath, for your mental health
The prolonged stress that COVID-19 has added to the daily lives of Pennsylvanians and people across the nation should not be underestimated. According to a February 2021 report by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nearly 40 percent of adults in Pennsylvania reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. While the type of treatment and support may vary greatly depending upon an individual’s unique needs, there is one simple, easily available coping technique that is proven to reduce stress: taking a deep breath.
As a behavioral health therapist, I know firsthand that deep breathing is an effective behavioral health tool used to promote relaxation. I often “prescribe” deep breathing exercises to my patients to reduce stress and anxiety. Not only is deep breathing a well-researched and medically proven relaxation technique, but it also is a tool anyone can utilize just about anywhere at any time to manage stress in the moment by focusing the mind inward.
In honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW), nationally recognized each year during the first full week of October, I invite and encourage my fellow Pennsylvanians to take part in UPMC Health Plan’s PA Takes a Breath, on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at noon. PA Takes a Breath is an initiative by UPMC Health Plan that encourages Pennsylvanians to take a moment for their mental health and do a deep breathing exercise.
As we take five minutes to join our online mental health event and connect with people across Pennsylvania, we’ll talk about tools and programs that can support your mental health and that of your friends, colleagues, and neighbors, then practice a simple breathing exercise together.
This virtual event aims to bring together Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth to remind them that they have a simple, accessible tool to help manage stress and anxiety: focused, deep breathing. For more information and to take part, visit upmchp.us/pa.
I encourage you to not be afraid to reach out for help if you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health condition. Learn all that you can about mental health, and contact your health insurance provider, primary care physician, or the state/county health authority for assistance. Treatment helps.
Jacquelyn Baker,
LCSW, behavioral health therapist,
UPMC
