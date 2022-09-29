The children of our region are our pride, our joy, our hope, our future... and our responsibility. Today’s youth may be the emerging masters of technology and the inheritors of marvelous medical advances, yet simultaneously they may be the recent generation most challenged by environmental, political, sociological and financial uncertainty. They must learn to cope with anxiety, technologically-induced isolation, a dizzying array of mind-altering substances, and a jumble of disconnected and dissonant expectations.

To best meet our responsibilities to them, and thus to our future, we must commit ourselves to making better care easier for children. That includes ensuring a healthy start for each child from birth onward through the delivery of exceptional prenatal care. Geisinger’s dedicated pediatric and women’s health providers need our commitment to build upon past achievements, and to empower a new vision for exceptional care.

