The children of our region are our pride, our joy, our hope, our future... and our responsibility. Today’s youth may be the emerging masters of technology and the inheritors of marvelous medical advances, yet simultaneously they may be the recent generation most challenged by environmental, political, sociological and financial uncertainty. They must learn to cope with anxiety, technologically-induced isolation, a dizzying array of mind-altering substances, and a jumble of disconnected and dissonant expectations.
To best meet our responsibilities to them, and thus to our future, we must commit ourselves to making better care easier for children. That includes ensuring a healthy start for each child from birth onward through the delivery of exceptional prenatal care. Geisinger’s dedicated pediatric and women’s health providers need our commitment to build upon past achievements, and to empower a new vision for exceptional care.
To fulfill that vision, Geisinger recently launched a fundraising campaign titled “Beyond the Bricks”. As that name suggests, Geisinger’s focus is on addressing pressing issues that communities across our region are facing including supporting the mental health of our youth, combatting child abuse, and expanding access to care.
Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital is ideally suited to address the physical and mental health challenges facing our kids. The integrated and comprehensive team of providers has the knowledge, skills and spirit of collaboration required from a clinical, research, and innovation perspective. Geisinger’s remarkable library of the region’s genomic data provides a special opportunity to obtain the earliest possible diagnosis and treatment for many disorders beginning at birth.
Efforts are also underway to strengthen collaborations with an array of organizations and programs also dedicated to supporting our children. New partnerships and financial support are already addressing the epidemic of behavioral health issues affecting the youth of our region – and Geisinger is dependent on community support to continue launching and growing innovative programs for children and families.
We urge everyone who is committed to the wellbeing of our region’s young people to give serious consideration to learning about these plans and to join us in supporting pediatrics and women’s health initiatives at Geisinger. With broad community support for “Beyond the Bricks”, Geisinger can build upon its tested network of outreach programs designed to positively impact our unique service area.
To learn more about how you can be part of this important effort, we encourage you to visit geisinger.org/beyondthebricks. Geisinger is the instrument to deliver the full continuum of care to our children – but the responsibility is ours also. Together we can help propel Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital into a future of even better care for the children of our region, preparing them to be the contributing citizens of tomorrow.
Sandy and Gary Sojka, Danville
