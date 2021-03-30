Yes, the issue of guns and gun rights has bubbled to the surface once again.
Rather than arguing one side or another, what if we just looked at a few key points.
One, for whatever reason, Americans own guns in numbers that are astonishing. Nowhere else in the world is a citizenry armed like Americans. Why do Americans own so many guns? Collectors? Sure. But seriously, some Americans not only own a gun, but dozens of guns.
Two, it’s easier to purchase a gun in America than it is to obtain a drivers license (drivers must first obtain a permit, then pass tests, and renew their licenses), open a business (permitting, taxes, and myriad of laws and ordinances) or attend a post-secondary institute of higher learning. Of course, there’s so many more examples, but you get the point.
Owning a gun is an American right. It’s a privilege, though. Privileges come with parameters. Even the most ardent supporter of the Second Amendment has to admit the founders had no idea gun culture would become what it is today in the United States.
Third, and finally, it would be nice to see the gun-rights advocates actually propose something — anything — that would contribute to an increased layer of safety in America. Some gun owners are strong proponents of stronger background checks. They know such laws do nothing to infringe their rights.
Clearly we have a problem. Nowhere else in the free world do people use firearms to kill one another, and themselves, in such large numbers, and with such frequency.
Looking at Congress, it’s as if many have made it clear that it’s fine to protect the rights of law-abiding gun owners, however there’s little to nothing they can do to protect those who choose not to own guns.
Let’s look at the privilege of driving. No, it’s not in the Constitution, but cars weren’t around for our founders to enjoy. Nor were semi-automatic weapons, but somehow they fall under the protections of the Second Amendment.
In order to create a more safer environment for drivers, there are laws pertaining to who has a license and how to obtain a license. You have to prove that you not only understand the laws governing the operation of a vehicle, you also have to insure your vehicle in case of a crash in which you are at fault. Protections are in place to protect drivers and the general public. Renewal of your license is required after a set number of years based on where you live. Prospective drivers must be of age before they can obtain a permit, which requires a written test. To obtain a license, drivers must pass both a written and road test.
Beyond that, the states enact laws to govern drivers on public roadways. Failure to abide by the rules of the road can result in fines and even revocation of one’s drivers license. States constantly work to make roads safer. Millions of taxpayer dollars are devoted to engineering roadways, bridges and highways that are safer for the public.
All of this, and cars were clearly not meant to kill or injure people.
Guns — at least most of those manufactured today — were.
Yet, in Pennsylvania, anyone can purchase a gun online, through a private sale or at a gun show without undergoing even a simple background check.
Responsible gun owners are not denied their right to gun ownership if a background check is required for the purchase of a firearm.
Responsible gun owners are not denied any right through sensible gun laws, only those with malicious intent or for whom firearms should not be made available are at risk of losing such a right.
If the goal is to ensure the freedoms we all enjoy, shouldn’t everyone in fact be free to pursue life, liberty and happiness?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.