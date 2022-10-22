Examining Social Security
The Social Security Act was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1935 as a safety net for elderly, unemployed, and disadvantaged Americans. In 1965, Medicare and Medicaid were added to provide medical care for older and low-income Americans who did not have or could not afford health care insurance.
Today some 66 million Americans rely on Social Security to survive, about 64 million depend on Medicare as their primary health care insurer, and nearly 74 million low income, unemployed, or disabled citizens, who do not qualify for Medicare, utilize Medicaid.
Many Republicans (and a few Democrats) have long been opposed to these social safety net programs, often labelling them as “entitlements,” in spite of the fact that they are paid for by the recipients through payroll taxes and employer contributions.
Now, with the mid-term elections only weeks away, and Republicans hoping to regain control of Congress, the conservative extremists in the GOP are making plans to weaken these programs should they become the majority in January 2023.
Republicans understand that eliminating Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid would be political suicide which is why Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K.Y.) has rejected the call by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to “sunset” all federal programs every five years and Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wisc.) proposal to put these plans under the annual federal budget.
Conservatives in the House, however, are focused on plans to scale back these programs by further increasing the eligibility age, reducing benefits, and implementing work requirements among other cutbacks. These changes will be couched in the usual GOP rhetoric about fiscal responsibility and keeping the programs sustainable for the future.
These House Republicans also know that any attempts to legislate such changes to these programs would surely be vetoed by President Joe Biden, so they have also devised a disastrous plan to thwart such action by the president. Their strategy, as acknowledged last week by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), is to use the required passage of legislation to increase the United States debt ceiling as their bargaining chip with the Democrats to force their cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.
The debt ceiling is the limit on the amount the federal government can borrow to pay for debts already incurred by Congress. Failure to increase the debt ceiling would lead to the U.S. being unable to meet its fiscal obligations and could result in a shutdown of many government functions. (Note that Congress has raised the debt ceiling 78 times since 1960 but is only a concern for the Republicans when there is a Democrat in the White House.)
This is the same tactic Republicans used in 2011, resulting in Standard and Poor’s downgrading the United States long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+, lead to budget cuts of $1.2 trillion over the next 10 years, much of which was from defense spending, and led to a slowdown of the American economy.
In view of the current economic situation in the country and the world, we cannot allow the fallout that failing to increase the debt limit would create. Nor can we allow the vital safety net programs of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid to be reduced or decimated. The solution is to not give these extremist Republicans control of Congress. Voters on November 8th will determine what the future holds for these vital programs. Think carefully before casting your ballot.
David Kyle, New Columbia
--
Poll workers help keep elections free and fair
I believe strongly in the civic duty of community engagement and participatory democracy. That is one of the reasons I have served over the past five years as a poll worker at my local precinct in Lewisburg.
All of us in Pennsylvania deserve the freedom to vote and have our vote be counted. The right to vote is foundational to self-government. Ensuring that every voter can freely, easily, and conveniently access the polls on Election Day strengthens our commonwealth.
The people I work with on Election Day — Republicans and Democrats alike — share this view. We may differ on which candidate to support or which issue is a top priority, but we are united in our mission to ensure our elections are well run, safe, and secure. Our top priority is to make sure your voice is heard at the ballot box.
It is also important to remember that the people who help to administer Pennsylvania’s elections are your neighbors. In my precinct, I know most voters by name. Poll workers live in your community and volunteer to serve because they care about the places where they live.
The reality is we could all be doing something else on Election Day. In many cases, poll workers put in a 16-hour day, for barely minimum wage. But it is more than just a job for those who volunteer their time. Voting is the essential expression of our democracy, and democracy requires participation.
Because I have worked at the polls, I am confident in the safety and security of our election process—whether I like the results or not, I trust the accuracy of the count.
Our decentralized election system helps to enhance the security and preserve the integrity of our elections. Our system builds in many layers of checks and balances to ensure the outcome is accurate.
For instance, Union County’s electronic voting machines have never been connected to the internet, eliminating any threat from hacking. Tallies from the electronic ballot scanners can be easily matched to physical ballots. There is a chain of custody to protect every ballot. Someone is watching everything all the time, and people from both parties are always part of the process.
It can sometimes be difficult to recruit and retain poll workers, not just here but across the Commonwealth, but those who do it—and more are turning out these days to help—are committed to doing the job and getting it done right.
Beyond that, Pennsylvania law provides for audits of election results, too, carried out by counties, to ensure that that every vote is counted accurately in the final, certified election results. Pennsylvania’s local election directors, elected county officials, and precinct judges of elections do an amazing job ensuring our elections run smoothly.
If you doubt the integrity of the process, volunteer at your local polling station to see for yourself what safeguards are in place. Witnessing the process up close and personal is the easiest way to dispel myths about fraud. Seeing really is believing!
Thanks to the tireless efforts of civic-minded people across the Commonwealth, Pennsylvania’s elections are well run, safe, and secure.
Debra Sulai, Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.